Jake Gyllenhaal and Girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu Ace French Open Style During Rare Outing

Jake Gyllenhaal and girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu absolutely served.

The Brokeback Mountain actor and his longtime girlfriend stepped out for a rare daytime date at the 2023 French Open June 11, where they watched Novak Djokovic defeat Casper Ruud during the men's championship and take home a historic 23rd grand slam title.

The pair looked casual yet chic as they took in the action on the court, with Jake rocking a bright pink short-sleeved button down which he paired with silver necklaces and brown sunglasses. For her part, Jeanne kept it classic in light wash jeans, a white tank and chunky gold necklaces, rounding out her look with a black baseball hat and sunglasses.

Though the Spider-Man: Far From Home actor and French model have been linked since 2018, the two have largely kept their relationship private.

In fact, Jake and Jeanne didn't make their their red carpet debut together as a couple until 2021 year when they supported Jake's sister Maggie Gyllenhaal at the New York City premiere of her film The Lost Daughter.