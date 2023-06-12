Blur Pores and Get Makeup That Lasts All Day With a 2-For-1 Deal on Benefit Porefessional Primer

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

The summer weather is here and no one has time to keep fixing their makeup throughout the day. Why do a touch-up at all? That's a waste of your time, but it's an unfortunate necessity during sweat-inducing weather. However, that doesn't have to be the case if you use an effective primer.

The most important step to long-lasting makeup is the preparation. An effective primer smooths out uneven texture, minimizes the appearance of pores, and gives your makeup a long-lasting staying power. I adore the Benefit Cosmetics POREfessional, but it is admittedly a little pricey for me, so I am always on the hunt for deals. It looks amazing on makeup-free skin giving the illusion of perfection that I don't actually have. Most importantly, my makeup looks a million times better and lasts longer when I use this primer.

Stock up on this game-changer just in time for summer. You can get two full-size Benefit Cosmetics POREfessional Pore-Minimizing Primers for just $39 from QVC. If you purchased them from another site, it would cost $64. This two-for-one deal is a summer essential. If you don't want to be flooded with compliments about how great your makeup looks, don't get this. Otherwise, you know what to do.

While you're shopping at QVC, you can save $20 on $40+ purchases when you use the exclusive E! promo code ENEWSQVC20 at checkout.