Blur Pores and Get Makeup That Lasts All Day With a 2-For-1 Deal on Benefit Porefessional Primer

The summer weather is here and no one has time to keep fixing their makeup throughout the day. Why do a touch-up at all? That's a waste of your time, but it's an unfortunate necessity during sweat-inducing weather. However, that doesn't have to be the case if you use an effective primer.
The most important step to long-lasting makeup is the preparation. An effective primer smooths out uneven texture, minimizes the appearance of pores, and gives your makeup a long-lasting staying power. I adore the Benefit Cosmetics POREfessional, but it is admittedly a little pricey for me, so I am always on the hunt for deals. It looks amazing on makeup-free skin giving the illusion of perfection that I don't actually have. Most importantly, my makeup looks a million times better and lasts longer when I use this primer.
Stock up on this game-changer just in time for summer. You can get two full-size Benefit Cosmetics POREfessional Pore-Minimizing Primers for just $39 from QVC. If you purchased them from another site, it would cost $64. This two-for-one deal is a summer essential. If you don't want to be flooded with compliments about how great your makeup looks, don't get this. Otherwise, you know what to do.
Benefit Cosmetics POREfessional Duo
Apply this skin-smoothing, pore-reducing primer after moisturizing. Then, you can put on makeup or go bare-faced. It's up to you.
If you want additional info, these rave reviews will convince you to shop.
Benefit Cosmetics POREfessional Reviews
A shopper explained, "I have tried many many primers and nothing has ever came close to this one. It has a silky texture, covers seamlessly and, leaves behind a smooth matte canvas that any makeup will blend flawlessly over. I will never go back to looking for the next best thing, I have found it with this one!"
Another gushed, "I absolutely LOVE this product. I always put in on my T-zone before applying my foundation, and my pores disappear! Makes the foundation go on very smoothly. If I'm going w/out make-up, I still put this on after moisturizing to leave my face smooth and appearing pore-less."
Someone raved, "I have tried so many primers, and this one is my all time favorite. If you want a little more coverage, add your concealer to this primer and mix them together."
A reviewer said, "One of my favorite primers to use on my clients with larger pores. This product is meant to be dabbed into the skin and not rubbed in. When applied properly it gives you beautiful coverage and allows for a nice even canvas for foundation. I've used this for years and have never been without it in my arsenal."
"This product is fantastic! I, too, have tried other pore reducing/concealing products and never found one that fulfilled its promises. I wear this often without makeup, but it does well under and over makeup as well. I'll be buying this from now on," a shopper wrote.
