TikToker Allison Kuch Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With NFL Star Isaac Rochell

Allison Kuch and Isaac Rochell will soon welcome a new member to their team.
The YouTuber, 28, and the NFL star, also 28, have revealed they're expecting their first baby. In a sweet montage shared to TikTok June 11, the couple are seen squealing with excitement after finding out the results of a pregnancy test in April. The footage also features emotional reactions from their closest family and friends captured over the last few months.
In a follow up TikTok, Allison shared details about her pregnancy journey with her followers.
"The secret is out, I'm pregnant," she said. "It feels so good to say that out loud. While we have kept it private and to ourselves the past few months, I also still wanted to capture the memories."
Memories that are sure to last a lifetime, especially considering the adventures that have already taken place.
"I was pregnant at Coachella, Stagecoach, Turks and Caicos," she continued. "Guys, I literally just lived on a boat for the last week."
And though Allison—who is due in December—noted that she's ready to share some of those memories with the world, others will remain close to her chest.
"I'm definitely going to keep a lot private, especially regarding my child," she continued. "I'll touch on that in the next few weeks, but I also have vlogged and recorded a lot, like going to my first two ultrasounds, going to Turks and Caicos, how I kept that all a secret because nobody knew on the trip. I have 300 drafts, so I hope you guys are ready."
As for Isaac, he also reflected on the couple's exciting new chapter, sharing two photos of the couple to Twitter June 11. "Hey, everyone," the free agent wrote. "Just wanted to let you know my wife is pregnant! CAN'T WAIT TO BE A DAD."
Earlier this year, the social media star—who tied the knot with Isaac in April 2021—opened up about her husband's game plan when it comes to their romance.
"Even after a day of practice, he'll get home and he'll be like, ‘Let's go out to dinner,'" she exclusively told E! News in January. "I want to treat you. Let's go on a date.' He's very great at taking the NFL out of our personal relationship and not making excuses. He could be like, ‘Oh, I'm tired. I don't want to do that.' But he really does take care of me and I feel like even at the end of the day, even if it's just us making dinner at home with a glass of wine, that is just quality time that is absolutely necessary."
As Allison shared, the Georgia native is the best teammate she could ask for.
"My husband is my best friend," she said, "And I'm so grateful for his support."