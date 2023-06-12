TikToker Allison Kuch Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With NFL Star Isaac Rochell

Watch : Inside NFL Star Isaac Rochell & Allison Kuch's Supportive Marriage

Allison Kuch and Isaac Rochell will soon welcome a new member to their team.



The YouTuber, 28, and the NFL star, also 28, have revealed they're expecting their first baby. In a sweet montage shared to TikTok June 11, the couple are seen squealing with excitement after finding out the results of a pregnancy test in April. The footage also features emotional reactions from their closest family and friends captured over the last few months.



In a follow up TikTok, Allison shared details about her pregnancy journey with her followers.

"The secret is out, I'm pregnant," she said. "It feels so good to say that out loud. While we have kept it private and to ourselves the past few months, I also still wanted to capture the memories."

Memories that are sure to last a lifetime, especially considering the adventures that have already taken place.

"I was pregnant at Coachella, Stagecoach, Turks and Caicos," she continued. "Guys, I literally just lived on a boat for the last week."

And though Allison—who is due in December—noted that she's ready to share some of those memories with the world, others will remain close to her chest.