Jessie J Reveals Name of Her and Boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman's One-Month-Old Son

You can't put a price tag on this news.
Jessie J recently marked one month since welcoming her and boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman's baby boy, and to celebrate the sweet milestone, she revealed their son's name.
"Mans like..." the singer wrote in her June 12 Instagram post, which featured the infant in a "smile" sweatshirt, adding, "Sky Safir Cornish Colman." Jessie concluded the caption with a series of sky-related emojis, including a thunderbolt and rainbow.
Ahead of the one-month milestone, the 35-year-old also gave a glimpse of their first few weeks as a family, sharing a video featuring the day of Sky's birth, the first moment Jessie held her son and plenty of family cuddles, while "Morning Sun" by Melody Garot plays in the background.
"Tomorrow you are a month old," she wrote in the June 11 post. "It's felt like one long best day of my entire life. Mummy and Daddy love you more than anything in this world baby boy."
"And if you have followed my journey you would have often shared in my pain," the "Domino" singer, who suffered a miscarriage over a year ago, continued, "Please join me in sharing in my joy."
Jessie, who has been open about her grief following the pregnancy loss on social media, announced she was expecting in January, sharing the news with a video montage showing a positive pregnancy test, a sonogram, and pictures of her baby bump. She captioned the January 6 post, "I am so happy and terrified to finally share this… Please be gentle with me. Honestly, ya girl just wants to ugly cry in public in a catsuit eating a chocolate covered pickle with no questions asked."
And just a few months later in May, the "Bang Bang" singer confirmed on her Instagram Stories that she and Chanan had welcomed their son, writing in part, "A week ago my whole life changed. My son entered this world and my heart grew twice the size. The feeling is indescribable. I am flying in love."
Just a few weeks after Sky's birth, Jessie paid tribute to her partner Chanan while reflecting on their journey to parenthood.
"Like a beam of light, he lit up my dark days," she wrote of the basketball player on her June 3 Instagram Story. "It was a whirlwind love and a miracle that we fell pregnant naturally with not one issue. Grateful doesn't cut it. He has given me many of the best gifts of my life."
Jessie continued, singing Chanan's praises, "He didn't let go of my hand and I wouldn't have been able to go through it without him. The calm to my crazy. The peace to my fear. The Daddy to my baby. Thank you."