Jessie J Reveals Name of Her and Boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman's One-Month-Old Son

Watch : Jessie J Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby Boy

You can't put a price tag on this news.

Jessie J recently marked one month since welcoming her and boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman's baby boy, and to celebrate the sweet milestone, she revealed their son's name.

"Mans like..." the singer wrote in her June 12 Instagram post, which featured the infant in a "smile" sweatshirt, adding, "Sky Safir Cornish Colman." Jessie concluded the caption with a series of sky-related emojis, including a thunderbolt and rainbow.

Ahead of the one-month milestone, the 35-year-old also gave a glimpse of their first few weeks as a family, sharing a video featuring the day of Sky's birth, the first moment Jessie held her son and plenty of family cuddles, while "Morning Sun" by Melody Garot plays in the background.

"Tomorrow you are a month old," she wrote in the June 11 post. "It's felt like one long best day of my entire life. Mummy and Daddy love you more than anything in this world baby boy."