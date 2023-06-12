Tony Awards 2023: The Complete List of Winners

Broadway's biggest night took place on June 11 at the United Palace in New York City. Find out all the winners who walked away with a trophy from the 2023 Tony Awards.

Watch: Ariana DeBose Returns to HOST the 2023 Tony Awards

The best of Broadway have officially been honored.
 
The 2023 Tony Awards, once again hosted by Ariana DeBose, took place in unscripted fashion on June 11 at the United Palace in Washington Heights, New York City. Kimberly Akimbo led the charge of the winners list, with the musical earning five trophies. The multi-generational play Leopoldstadt followed close behind, nabbing four prizes including one for Best Play.

Shucked star Alex Newell also made history at this year's event, becoming the first performer who identifies as nonbinary to win a Tony. Newell walked away with a trophy for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical.

"To my entire building and cast and crew of Shucked, you are my rock," Newell shared during their acceptance speech. "I love you all. Thank you for seeing me Broadway. I should not be up here; as a queer, nonbinary, fat, Black little baby from Massachusetts. And to anyone that thinks that they can't do it, I am going to look you dead in your face [and say] that you can do anything you put your mind to."

Read on to see the complete list of winners.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Best Play

Ain't No Mo'
Between Riverside and Crazy
Cost of Living
Fat Ham
WINNER: Leopoldstadt

Best Musical

& Juliet
WINNER: Kimberly Akimbo
New York, New York
Shucked
Some Like It Hot

Best Revival of a Play

August Wilson's The Piano Lesson
A Doll's House
The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window
WINNER: Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog

Best Revival of a Musical

WINNER: Parade
Into the Woods
Lerner & Loewe's Camelot
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Book of a Musical

& Juliet
WINNER: Kimberly Akimbo
New York, New York
Shucked
Some Like It Hot

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Almost Famous
WINNER: Kimberly Akimbo
KPOP
Shucked
Some Like It Hot

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog
Corey Hawkins, Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog
WINNER: Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar
Stephen McKinley Henderson, Between Riverside and Crazy
Wendell Pierce, Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Jessica Chastain, A Doll's House
WINNER: Jodie Comer, Prima Facie
Jessica Hecht, Summer, 1976
Audra McDonald, Ohio State Murders

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Christian Borle, Some Like It Hot
WINNER: J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot
Josh Groban, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Brian d'Arcy James, Into the Woods
Ben Platt, Parade
Colton Ryan, New York, New York

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Sara Bareilles, Into the Woods
WINNER: Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo
Lorna Courtney, & Juliet
Micaela Diamond, Parade

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Jordan E. Cooper, Ain't No Mo'
Samuel L. Jackson, August Wilson's The Piano Lesson
Arian Moayed, A Doll's House
WINNER: Brandon Uranowitz, Leopoldstadt
David Zayas, Cost of Living

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Nikki Crawford, Fat Ham
Crystal Lucas-Perry, Ain't No Mo'
WINNER: Miriam Silverman, The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window
Katy Sullivan, Cost of Living
Kara Young, Cost of Living

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Kevin Cahoon, Shucked
Justin Cooley, Kimberly Akimbo
Kevin Del Aguila, Some Like It Hot
Jordan Donica, Lerner & Loewe's Camelot
WINNER: Alex Newell, Shucked

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Julia Lester, Into the Woods
Ruthie Ann Miles, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
WINNER: Bonnie Milligan, Kimberly Akimbo
NaTasha Yvette Williams, Some Like It Hot
Betsy Wolfe, & Juliet

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Prima Facie
WINNER: Life of Pi
Good Night, Oscar
Leopoldstadt
A Christmas Carol

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Best Scenic Design of a Musical 

WINNER: New York, New York
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Lerner & Loewe's Camelot
Shucked
Some Like It Hot

Best Costume Design of a Play

Life of Pi
Fat Ham
WINNER: Leopoldstadt
Ain't No Mo'
Good Night, Oscar

Best Costume Design of a Musical

WINNER: Some Like It Hot
Parade
Lerner & Loewe's Camelot
KPOP
& Juliet
New York, New York

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Leopoldstadt
Prima Facie
A Doll's House
Fat Ham
WINNER: Life of Pi
Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman
A Christmas Carol

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

New York, New York
Lerner & Loewe's Camelot
Parade
& Juliet
Some Like It Hot
WINNER: Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Sound Design of a Play

Ain't No Mo'
WINNER: Life of Pi
A Christmas Carol
A Doll's House
Prima Facie

Best Sound Design of a Musical

New York, New York
Shucked
Into the Woods
& Juliet
WINNER: Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Michele Crowe/CBS via Getty Images

Best Direction of a Play

Saheem Ali, Fat Ham
Jo Bonney, Cost of Living
Jamie Lloyd, A Doll's House
WINNER: Patrick Marber, Leopoldstadt
Stevie Walker-Webb, Ain't No Mo'
Max Webster, Life of Pi

Best Direction of a Musical

WINNER: Michael Arden, Parade
Lear deBessonet, Into the Woods
Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot
Jack O'Brien, Shucked
Jessica Stone, Kimberly Akimbo

Best Choreography

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
WINNER: Some Like It Hot
New York, New York
& Juliet
KPOP

Best Orchestrations

& Juliet
Kimberly Akimbo
Shucked
WINNER: Some Like It Hot
New York, New York

