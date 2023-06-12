Tony Awards 2023: The Complete List of Winners

Watch : Ariana DeBose Returns to HOST the 2023 Tony Awards

The best of Broadway have officially been honored.



The 2023 Tony Awards, once again hosted by Ariana DeBose, took place in unscripted fashion on June 11 at the United Palace in Washington Heights, New York City. Kimberly Akimbo led the charge of the winners list, with the musical earning five trophies. The multi-generational play Leopoldstadt followed close behind, nabbing four prizes including one for Best Play.

Shucked star Alex Newell also made history at this year's event, becoming the first performer who identifies as nonbinary to win a Tony. Newell walked away with a trophy for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical.

"To my entire building and cast and crew of Shucked, you are my rock," Newell shared during their acceptance speech. "I love you all. Thank you for seeing me Broadway. I should not be up here; as a queer, nonbinary, fat, Black little baby from Massachusetts. And to anyone that thinks that they can't do it, I am going to look you dead in your face [and say] that you can do anything you put your mind to."