Tony Awards 2023: The Complete List of Winners

The best of Broadway have officially been honored.
The 2023 Tony Awards, once again hosted by Ariana DeBose, took place in unscripted fashion on June 11 at the United Palace in Washington Heights, New York City. Kimberly Akimbo led the charge of the winners list, with the musical earning five trophies. The multi-generational play Leopoldstadt followed close behind, nabbing four prizes including one for Best Play.
Shucked star Alex Newell also made history at this year's event, becoming the first performer who identifies as nonbinary to win a Tony. Newell walked away with a trophy for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical.
"To my entire building and cast and crew of Shucked, you are my rock," Newell shared during their acceptance speech. "I love you all. Thank you for seeing me Broadway. I should not be up here; as a queer, nonbinary, fat, Black little baby from Massachusetts. And to anyone that thinks that they can't do it, I am going to look you dead in your face [and say] that you can do anything you put your mind to."
Read on to see the complete list of winners.
Best Play
Ain't No Mo'
Between Riverside and Crazy
Cost of Living
Fat Ham
WINNER: Leopoldstadt
Best Musical
& Juliet
WINNER: Kimberly Akimbo
New York, New York
Shucked
Some Like It Hot
Best Revival of a Play
August Wilson's The Piano Lesson
A Doll's House
The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window
WINNER: Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog
Best Revival of a Musical
WINNER: Parade
Into the Woods
Lerner & Loewe's Camelot
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Best Book of a Musical
& Juliet
WINNER: Kimberly Akimbo
New York, New York
Shucked
Some Like It Hot
Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
Almost Famous
WINNER: Kimberly Akimbo
KPOP
Shucked
Some Like It Hot
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog
Corey Hawkins, Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog
WINNER: Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar
Stephen McKinley Henderson, Between Riverside and Crazy
Wendell Pierce, Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Jessica Chastain, A Doll's House
WINNER: Jodie Comer, Prima Facie
Jessica Hecht, Summer, 1976
Audra McDonald, Ohio State Murders
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Christian Borle, Some Like It Hot
WINNER: J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot
Josh Groban, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Brian d'Arcy James, Into the Woods
Ben Platt, Parade
Colton Ryan, New York, New York
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Sara Bareilles, Into the Woods
WINNER: Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo
Lorna Courtney, & Juliet
Micaela Diamond, Parade
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Jordan E. Cooper, Ain't No Mo'
Samuel L. Jackson, August Wilson's The Piano Lesson
Arian Moayed, A Doll's House
WINNER: Brandon Uranowitz, Leopoldstadt
David Zayas, Cost of Living
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Nikki Crawford, Fat Ham
Crystal Lucas-Perry, Ain't No Mo'
WINNER: Miriam Silverman, The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window
Katy Sullivan, Cost of Living
Kara Young, Cost of Living
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
Kevin Cahoon, Shucked
Justin Cooley, Kimberly Akimbo
Kevin Del Aguila, Some Like It Hot
Jordan Donica, Lerner & Loewe's Camelot
WINNER: Alex Newell, Shucked
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Julia Lester, Into the Woods
Ruthie Ann Miles, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
WINNER: Bonnie Milligan, Kimberly Akimbo
NaTasha Yvette Williams, Some Like It Hot
Betsy Wolfe, & Juliet
Best Scenic Design of a Play
Prima Facie
WINNER: Life of Pi
Good Night, Oscar
Leopoldstadt
A Christmas Carol
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
WINNER: New York, New York
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Lerner & Loewe's Camelot
Shucked
Some Like It Hot
Best Costume Design of a Play
Life of Pi
Fat Ham
WINNER: Leopoldstadt
Ain't No Mo'
Good Night, Oscar
Best Costume Design of a Musical
WINNER: Some Like It Hot
Parade
Lerner & Loewe's Camelot
KPOP
& Juliet
New York, New York
Best Lighting Design of a Play
Leopoldstadt
Prima Facie
A Doll's House
Fat Ham
WINNER: Life of Pi
Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman
A Christmas Carol
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
New York, New York
Lerner & Loewe's Camelot
Parade
& Juliet
Some Like It Hot
WINNER: Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Best Sound Design of a Play
Ain't No Mo'
WINNER: Life of Pi
A Christmas Carol
A Doll's House
Prima Facie
Best Sound Design of a Musical
New York, New York
Shucked
Into the Woods
& Juliet
WINNER: Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Best Direction of a Play
Saheem Ali, Fat Ham
Jo Bonney, Cost of Living
Jamie Lloyd, A Doll's House
WINNER: Patrick Marber, Leopoldstadt
Stevie Walker-Webb, Ain't No Mo'
Max Webster, Life of Pi
Best Direction of a Musical
WINNER: Michael Arden, Parade
Lear deBessonet, Into the Woods
Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot
Jack O'Brien, Shucked
Jessica Stone, Kimberly Akimbo
Best Choreography
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
WINNER: Some Like It Hot
New York, New York
& Juliet
KPOP
Best Orchestrations
& Juliet
Kimberly Akimbo
Shucked
WINNER: Some Like It Hot
New York, New York