Selling Sunset's Amanza Smith Hospitalized for Blood Infection

Amanza Smith is finally getting answers after a painful health journey.

As the Selling Sunset star shared in a June 11 message to fans, she was admitted to Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles for an infection in her blood.

"Over a month ago and all of this started I thought that I had a bulging disk or a slipped disc or something wrong with my lower back that was regular," Amanza wrote on Instagram alongside footage of herself getting treatment. "I laid in pain in my house for several days. I cried. I took Tylenol. I went to urgent care."

After getting an MRI and CT scan, the 46-year-old was advised to go to the hospital.

"I came to Cedar Sinai last Friday thinking that I was going to get another scan on my back and then go home. Instead, I was admitted and they immediately started testing me for things in my blood," she continued. "Come to find out I had an infection in my blood that had caused, a great deal of infection to be spread to the bones of my spine and it's called osteomyelitis."