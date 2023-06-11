Lea Michele, Lupita Nyong'o and More Stars Dazzle at the 2023 Tony Awards

Celebrities turned heads at the Tony Awards 2023, hosted by Ariana DeBose, on June 11 with fun, fierce and fashionable style moments.

Broadway's biggest night kicked off on a high note.

There was no shortage of glitz and glamour at the Tony Awards 2023, which were held at the United Palace Theater in New York City on June 11. (See all of the nominees here.)

Case in point? TikToker Dylan Mulvaney, who debuted a dramatic blonde hair transformation just one day before the star-studded event, wowed on the red carpet in a black princess ballgown. The sparkly design featured an explosion of silver rhinestones, as well as a ruffled off-the-shoulder neckline and a sheer corsetted bodice.

Oscar winner Ariana DeBose, who is hosting the Tony Awards for the second year in a row, glittered in a silver lamé slip dress. Considering she'll take center stage throughout the night, this is just her first of many head-turning numbers.

"I was honored to serve as host last year and even more so to be asked back," she gushed in an April 12 statement. "So looking forward to celebrating this incredible season and the people who make the work happen. Here's to adding some uptown flavor to the magic of the Tony Awards!"

However, unlike last year's ceremony, this year's show will be unscripted due to the ongoing writers' strike, so any banter on stage will be impromptu.

Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Despite the change-up, that didn't stop Broadway's biggest and brightest stars from dressing to the nines. Keep on reading to see all of the swoon-worthy red carpet fashion.

Dominik Bindl/Getty Images
Jodie Comer
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Aaron Rodgers and CJ Uzomah
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Erich Bergen
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Sara Bareilles
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Sean Hayes
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Tatiana Maslany and Brendan Hines
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Jessica Chastain
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Luke Evans
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Rachel Brosnahan
Dominik Bindl/Getty Images
Uzo Aduba
Dominik Bindl/Getty Images
Lily Rabe and Hamish Linklater
Dominik Bindl/Getty Images
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Vanessa Nadal
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Lea Michele
Dominik Bindl/Getty Images
Noah Galvin and Ben Platt
Dominik Bindl/Getty Images
Common
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Melissa Etheridge
Dominik Bindl/Getty Images
Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail
Dominik Bindl/Getty Images
David Mayas
Dominik Bindl/Getty Images
Samuel L Jackson
Dominik Bindl/Getty Images
Marcia Gay Harden
Dominik Bindl/Getty Images
Lupita Nyong'o
Dominik Bindl/Getty Images
Anna Wintour
Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Dylan Mulvaney
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Skylar Astin
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Julianne Hough
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Ariana DeBose
Dominik Bindl/Getty Images
Danielle Pinnock
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Sharon Washington
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
J. Harrison Ghee
