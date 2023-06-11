Lea Michele, Lupita Nyong'o and More Stars Dazzle at the 2023 Tony Awards

Watch : Ariana DeBose Returns to HOST the 2023 Tony Awards

Broadway's biggest night kicked off on a high note.

There was no shortage of glitz and glamour at the Tony Awards 2023, which were held at the United Palace Theater in New York City on June 11. (See all of the nominees here.)

Case in point? TikToker Dylan Mulvaney, who debuted a dramatic blonde hair transformation just one day before the star-studded event, wowed on the red carpet in a black princess ballgown. The sparkly design featured an explosion of silver rhinestones, as well as a ruffled off-the-shoulder neckline and a sheer corsetted bodice.

Oscar winner Ariana DeBose, who is hosting the Tony Awards for the second year in a row, glittered in a silver lamé slip dress. Considering she'll take center stage throughout the night, this is just her first of many head-turning numbers.

"I was honored to serve as host last year and even more so to be asked back," she gushed in an April 12 statement. "So looking forward to celebrating this incredible season and the people who make the work happen. Here's to adding some uptown flavor to the magic of the Tony Awards!"