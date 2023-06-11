DC Young Fly Honors Jacky Oh at Her Atlanta Memorial Service

Watch : DC Young Fly Pens Heartfelt Tribute to Jacky Oh

Jacky Oh is being remembered by those who loved her most.

DC Young Fly shared a look into his late partner's memorial service in Atlanta June 10. The 31-year-old posted a video to Instagram the same day, showing blown up photographs of Jacky throughout her life, including shots with DC and their three kids, Nova, 6, Nala, 2, and Prince'Nehemiah, 10 months.

DC also posted a large portrait of Jacky from her Wild 'N Out days, in a white frame with pink flowers along the edges of the picture. Her service also included horses pulling a white carriage and doves being released into the sky.

"Sent you off the right way mama," DC captioned the video. "Love u forever."

Jacky passed away on May 31 at the age of 33, after being found unresponsive in a Miami hotel room that evening.

"She was transported by Miami Fire Department to Mercy Hospital where lifesaving efforts were conducted," Miami Police Department's Public Information Officer told E! News June 6, "but unfortunately, she was pronounced deceased at the hospital."