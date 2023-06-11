DC Young Fly Honors Jacky Oh at Her Atlanta Memorial Service

Jacky Oh is being remembered by those who loved her most.
DC Young Fly shared a look into his late partner's memorial service in Atlanta June 10. The 31-year-old posted a video to Instagram the same day, showing blown up photographs of Jacky throughout her life, including shots with DC and their three kids, Nova, 6, Nala, 2, and Prince'Nehemiah, 10 months.
DC also posted a large portrait of Jacky from her Wild 'N Out days, in a white frame with pink flowers along the edges of the picture. Her service also included horses pulling a white carriage and doves being released into the sky.
"Sent you off the right way mama," DC captioned the video. "Love u forever."
Jacky passed away on May 31 at the age of 33, after being found unresponsive in a Miami hotel room that evening.
"She was transported by Miami Fire Department to Mercy Hospital where lifesaving efforts were conducted," Miami Police Department's Public Information Officer told E! News June 6, "but unfortunately, she was pronounced deceased at the hospital."
On June 8, DC gave an update on how the couple's kids are coping in the wake of Jacky's passing.
"Love you forever and our kids are super strong," he wrote in part on Instagram alongside throwback photos of himself, Jacky and their little ones. "They helpin me wit my tranquility no Kap!!!!! U wit me forever. The QUEEN of my children will always have a spot in my heart and the paradise. (Yu gon get me for Dat, but it's true)."
"You are the GREATEST MOTHER I KNOW your soul was beautiful," the comedian continued. "Yu always wanted the best for others and I admired how our family love each other!!!"
But DC wasn't the only one to pen an emotional tribute to the former model. Jacky's colleague B. Simone also took to Instagram to reflect on how Jacky Oh "lived life to the fullest."
"You were an amazing friend, entrepreneur, and above all a phenomenal mother," the fellow Wild 'N Out star wrote in a June 3 Instagram post. "I never understood how you balanced all of it but when I become a mom I want to be just like you. You have a village down here that will ALWAYS make sure your children know the exceptional woman their mother was."