Britney Spears and Kevin Federline Slam Report She's on Drugs

Britney Spears is shutting down a toxic story about her personal life.

After Daily Mail reported on June 10 that the pop star's family feared she was on crystal meth, Britney addressed the allegations on Instagram.

"The fact that people are claiming things that are not true is so sad," she wrote in a June 11 post. "This may not even be them saying such things because it doesn't make any sense to me for them to be saying that."

While the singer didn't go into specifics of the allegations, she did reference a quote from the outlet's report, in which her son Sean Preston, 17, who she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, said: "I hope she'll listen to us...before it's too late."

"It makes me sad because I tried so hard to make things nice for you and it was never good enough," Britney, who is also a mom to Jayden James, 16, continued. "So you guys go behind my back and talk about me...it breaks my heart and the news is so low."