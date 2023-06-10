Allow TikToker Dylan Mulvaney's Blonde Hair Transformation to Influence Your Next Salon Visit

Hue says change is bad?
Perhaps in an effort to find out if blondes really do have more fun, TikToker Dylan Mulvaney debuted an epic hair transformation June 10, ditching her dark brunette locks for a chic, bleached blonde bob—and matching eyebrows. In a series of Instagram selfies, the 26-year-old, clad in simple black dress, showed off the new look, created by stylist Angelina Panelli, writing, "Kinda living for this quarter life crisis."
And so are her friends and followers. While mastermind Angelina noted, "we ate. K bye," Ashley Benson wrote, "Love this hair on you sis." Plus, she got the stamp of approval from Jaclyn Hill, YouTuber Manny MUA ("I'M. OBSESSED. OMG.") and Stranger Things alum Shannon Purser, who raved, "love the blonde!!"
Meanwhile, The Baby-Sitters Club actress Sophie Gracie said what we're all thinking: "DYLAN PLEASE KEEP UR HAIR N BROWS LIKE THIS FOREVER IM ON THE FLOOR."
Indeed, the influencer, who skyrocketed to fame with her "Days of Girlhood" series, has done a pretty great job impressing fans with her changing appearance—and vulnerability along the way.
In December, the trans activist underwent facial feminization surgery, bringing her nearly 11 million TikTok followers along for the journey. A month later, she revealed her full face while dancing to Tchaikovsky's ballet classic, "Swan Lake."
"You know I have a flare for the dramatics, but it's so good, right?" Dylan said in the clip. "I'm so happy. It's still me. It's just a little bit softer of a version."
"I just hope that all trans and non-binary people can get the gender affirming resources that they need," she continued, "because this is life-changing and sometimes life-saving."
Now, in honor of her latest debut, keep reading to see every star who has had an epic hair transformation.