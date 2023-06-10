Allow TikToker Dylan Mulvaney's Blonde Hair Transformation to Influence Your Next Salon Visit

Watch : Dylan Mulvaney Talks Swiping on Dating Apps & Day 365

Perhaps in an effort to find out if blondes really do have more fun, TikToker Dylan Mulvaney debuted an epic hair transformation June 10, ditching her dark brunette locks for a chic, bleached blonde bob—and matching eyebrows. In a series of Instagram selfies, the 26-year-old, clad in simple black dress, showed off the new look, created by stylist Angelina Panelli, writing, "Kinda living for this quarter life crisis."

And so are her friends and followers. While mastermind Angelina noted, "we ate. K bye," Ashley Benson wrote, "Love this hair on you sis." Plus, she got the stamp of approval from Jaclyn Hill, YouTuber Manny MUA ("I'M. OBSESSED. OMG.") and Stranger Things alum Shannon Purser, who raved, "love the blonde!!"

Meanwhile, The Baby-Sitters Club actress Sophie Gracie said what we're all thinking: "DYLAN PLEASE KEEP UR HAIR N BROWS LIKE THIS FOREVER IM ON THE FLOOR."