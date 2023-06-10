Allow TikToker Dylan Mulvaney's Blonde Hair Transformation to Influence Your Next Salon Visit

TikToker Dylan Mulvaney proved blondes certainly have more fun when she ditched her brunette locks for a chic, bleached bob: "Kinda living for this quarter life crisis."

By Jamie Blynn Jun 10, 2023 9:57 PMTags
InfluencerTransformationTikTokE! Insider
Watch: Dylan Mulvaney Talks Swiping on Dating Apps & Day 365

Hue says change is bad?

Perhaps in an effort to find out if blondes really do have more fun, TikToker Dylan Mulvaney debuted an epic hair transformation June 10, ditching her dark brunette locks for a chic, bleached blonde bob—and matching eyebrows. In a series of Instagram selfies, the 26-year-old, clad in simple black dress, showed off the new look, created by stylist Angelina Panelli, writing, "Kinda living for this quarter life crisis."

And so are her friends and followers. While mastermind Angelina noted, "we ate. K bye," Ashley Benson wrote, "Love this hair on you sis." Plus, she got the stamp of approval from Jaclyn Hill, YouTuber Manny MUA ("I'M. OBSESSED. OMG.") and Stranger Things alum Shannon Purser, who raved, "love the blonde!!" 

MeanwhileThe Baby-Sitters Club actress Sophie Gracie said what we're all thinking: "DYLAN PLEASE KEEP UR HAIR N BROWS LIKE THIS FOREVER IM ON THE FLOOR." 

photos
The Most Viral TikTok Beauty Trends of 2022

Indeed, the influencer, who skyrocketed to fame with her "Days of Girlhood" series, has done a pretty great job impressing fans with her changing appearance—and vulnerability along the way.

Instagram

In December, the trans activist underwent facial feminization surgery, bringing her nearly 11 million TikTok followers along for the journey. A month later, she revealed her full face while dancing to Tchaikovsky's ballet classic, "Swan Lake."

"You know I have a flare for the dramatics, but it's so good, right?" Dylan said in the clip. "I'm so happy. It's still me. It's just a little bit softer of a version."

Instagram

"I just hope that all trans and non-binary people can get the gender affirming resources that they need," she continued, "because this is life-changing and sometimes life-saving."

Now, in honor of her latest debut, keep reading to see every star who has had an epic hair transformation. They may just influence your next visit to the salon...

JC Olivera/Getty Images; Instagram
JoJo Siwa

The Dance Moms alum proved you can be blonde and brunette at the same time with her recent hair change.

Instagram
Ashley Tisdale

The High School Musical alum has entered her French girl era, after showing off her new curtain bangs.

Getty Images; Instagram
Zooey Deschanel

The New Girl alum ditched her trademark brown hair and blunt bangs for a sky-high blonde 'do for her upcoming appearance on the '80s-based Apple TV+ series Physical.

Mark Von Holden/WWD via Getty Images, Instagram
Katharine McPhee

The "Over It" artist headed into summer with a shorter cut and new hair color, debuting her blonde bob to Instagram in May 2023.

Instagram
January Jones

The X-Men star kissed her shoulder-length hair goodbye and debuted a pixie cut on May 26.

Pascal Le Segretain, Lorenzo Palizzolo/Getty Images
Emma Stone

While attending the Louis Vuitton cruise show in Italy on May 24, Emma debuted curtain bangs—a style she often rocked in the mid-2010s.

Instagram
Reese Witherspoon

The Sweet Home Alabama actress debuted wispy fringe bangs in a stunning selfie. 

Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian

The Poosh founder went back to her brunette roots, debuting a new look. As she put it on Instagram, she's a "brunette4lyfe."

Raymond Hall/GC Images; Instagram
Blac Chyna

Amid her ongoing transformation journey, the Rob & Chyna alum debuted a short pixie cut with shaved sides.

Instagram
Camila Cabello

On May 15, the pop star opted for a bold hair color, rocking jet-black hair.

Getty Images; Shutterstock
Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren wowed at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, as she debuted vibrant blue hair.

Getty Images; Backgrid
Blake Lively

Playing Lily Bloom in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's It Ends With Us, the actress was seen with red hair while filming scenes in New York City on May 15, 2023.

Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Lupita Nyong'o

The Star Wars actress debuted her newly shaved head on May 10, writing on Instagram, "Happy without hair!"

Instagram
Mandy Moore

On April 24, the Tangled actress debuted a fresh cut and fringe bangs.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Daily Front Row
Miley Cyrus

The "Flowers" singer unveiled a drastic hair change, going back to her brunette roots, at The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards.

Instagram
Charli D'Amelio

The TikTok star debuted a drastic hair change at Coachella 2023, unveiling a blonde bob look.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images; Instagram
Ava Phillippe

Ava Phillippe, the daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, debuted blunt bangs in an April 4 Instagram.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images, Warner Bros. Entertainment
Austin Butler

The Elvis star went bald for his role as Feyd-Rautha in Dune: Part Two.

Getty Images/Instagram
Cara Delevingne

The actress debuted a long bob on April 3 that's perfect for spring.

Instagram
Isabella "Bella" Kidman Cruise

"@craphairclub hair is giving me so much joy still," the daughter of Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise shared on Instagram March 29 along with a photo of her 'do. "Thank you."

Instagram
Julia Roberts

The Pretty Woman star showed off her fringe bangs and fresh hair color on March 27.

Instagram
Emily Ratajkowski

The supermodel debuted a pixie haircut in a March 20 Instagram, while also sharing behind-the-scenes snapshots of her photoshoot with Pop magazine.

Instagram / Getty Images
Chrissy Teigen

The star debuted a red hot new 'do in March 2023.

Shutterstock/Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney debuted her biggest hair transformation in March 2023.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for SKKN BY KIM, Instagram
Kim Kardashian

After reverting back from blonde to brunette, the SKIMS founder zhuzhed up her signature look with curtain bangs.

Terry Wyatt, Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
Shania Twain

The country music superstar ditched her signature brunette locks for a platinum blonde hairstyle at a Republic Records party celebrating the 2023 Grammy Awards.

TikTok
Jasmine Chiswell

The TikTok sensation debuted a fiery red hair transformation on Jan. 31 and kissed her Marilyn Monroe-inspired blonde locks goodbye.

Getty / Backgrid
Pete Davidson

The former SNL cast member debuted his shaved head while attending a New York Knicks versus Los Angeles Lakers game at Madison Square Garden in late January 2023.

Instagram
Dixie D'Amelio

For the YSL fall/winter 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week, Dixie D'Amelio debuted a dramatic blonde hair transformation.

"i am having more fun tbh," the influencer wrote in a March 1 Instagram. "Thank you @ysl stunning show tonight."

 

Instagram
Lizzo

The "Juice" singer debuted a dramatic bob hairstyle, blonde highlights and wispy bangs in a Jan. 24 Instagram post.

photos
View More Photos From Stars' Epic Hair Transformations
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App