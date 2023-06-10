This Review of Kim Kardashian in American Horror Story Isn't the Least Interesting to Read

Getty Images

For co-creator Ryan Murphy, casting Kim just made sense. After all, it's not like she's the least interesting to look at.

"Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family," he said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter in April. "Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. [Showrunner] Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done."