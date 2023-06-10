This Review of Kim Kardashian in American Horror Story Isn't the Least Interesting to Read

Kim Kardashian said get your f--king ass up and work. And she did just that.
Two months after confirming she is joining American Horror Story: Delicate, we have our first idea of her acting chops, thanks to co-star Zachary Quinto.
"She was so lovely and warm," the actor told reporters June 9 at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of his new movie, He Went That Way, per People. "I don't think she needs my advice."
And though he was only on set for a cameo, he saw plenty. "She seemed really in her element and I was really impressed by her spirit and her openness," the 46-year-old continued. "I really look forward to seeing this season because I think she's gonna do a wonderful job."
Set to premiere this summer, AHS season 12—also starring Emma Roberts—will be based on author Danielle Valentine's upcoming book, Delicate Condition, also out this summer.
And while Kim's role remains under wraps, we do know the basis of the book, which follows a woman desperate to start a family. However, amid her pregnancy journey, she suddenly becomes convinced someone is trying to prevent her baby dreams from coming true.
For co-creator Ryan Murphy, casting Kim just made sense. After all, it's not like she's the least interesting to look at.
"Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family," he said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter in April. "Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. [Showrunner] Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done."
And to guarantee she'll do amazing, sweetie, the 42-year-old has been taking acting lessons. "It's a challenge," the mom of four told Variety at the Met Gala May 1. "I liked to challenge myself."
"It's really fun to step outside of your comfort zone and try something new and grow," she added. "I'm so excited for the experience."