Please Don't Offer This Backhanded Compliment to Jennifer Aniston

Watch : Fans Are Loving Jennifer Aniston's Gray Roots!

How's Jennifer Aniston doin'?

Well, pretty darn great, thank you. And the 54-year-old doesn't need you to reinforce that.

While discussing the backhanded compliment "you look great for your age" with British Vogue, the Friends alum admitted, "it drives me bananas. I can't stand it."

And rightfully so. "That's a habit of society that we have these markers like, ‘Well, you're at that stage, so for your age,'" she continued. "I don't even understand what it means. I'm in better shape than I was in my 20s. I feel better in my mind, body and spirit. It's all 100 percent better."

After all, when it comes to fitness, she's never on a break. "It used to be pounding, pounding, pounding," she said of her previous routine. "You had to get 45 minutes to an hour of cardio; otherwise, you weren't getting a workout. Not only do you stress your body, you burn out—who wants to do that at all?"