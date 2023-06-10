Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd React to Chloe Fineman's NSFW The Idol Spoof

Watch : Lily-Rose Depp Sees The Weeknd As "Supportive Friend" Amid Filming The Idol

Yes, The Idol may be receiving mixed reviews, but Chloe Fineman's spoof on the provocative drama has earned a standing ovation.

Including from the HBO Max show's stars Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd.

In a now-viral Instagram clip, the Saturday Night Live star is seen impersonating self-destructive singer Jocelyn, played by Lily-Rose. Wearing lacy lingerie (backwards, of course) and smoking a cigarette, she asks the camera, "Does my song suck?"

The video then cuts to 34-year-old now smoking a literal handful of cigarettes and in a deep-cut, red silk robe. "Music should sound like a slut or a whore," she says, later adding, "Music should sound like it's poly or, like, bi. Like, music doesn't have a gender. It f--ks, you know?"

She goes on to explain how she met Tedros (The Weeknd's self-help guru and maybe a cult leader) in a club: "I think he's gonna, like, change my career." Sureeee.