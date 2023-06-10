Kelis and Bill Murray Are Sparking Romance Rumors and the Internet Is Totally Shaken Up

Watch : Selena Gomez & Bill Murray Gush Over Their "Wedding" Photos

Kelis' milkshake may have brought Bill Murray to the yard—or at least fans think so.

The "Milkshake" singer, 43, and the Ghostbusters star, 72, sent the internet into a frenzy after The Sun reported in a June 8 article that the pair have ignored a romance.

According to the British outlet, Bill has been spotted at Kelis' recent concerts, including last weekend, where he allegedly watched her London performance from the side of the stage. Currently, Kelis is traveling throughout Europe for her 2023 European Summer tour, which includes stops in the United Kingdom, as well as Germany and Wales.

E! News has reached out to their reps for comment on the claims and hasn't heard back.

Still, the unexpected romance rumors left social media users sharing their shock online.

"Kelis's milkshake bringing Bill Murray to the yard was predicted by no one, absolutely nobody," one user wrote, while another added, "hey guess who kelis is dating i'll give you infinity tries."