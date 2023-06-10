Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Which Movie of Hers She Wants to Show Her Baby Boy Cy

Odds are Jennifer Lawrence is nailing the parenting playbook.
More than a year after welcoming son Cy, the actress looked ahead and shared the movie of hers that she'll be proud to show her and husband Cooke Maroney's baby boy one day.
As Jennifer exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker, "I bet he'll love The Hunger Games."
But as for her latest movie, No Hard Feelings? Well, the R-rated comedy likely won't be up Cy's alley. "I don't think he'll want to [watch]," Jennifer joked. "I don't worry about him pushing play on that."
The Oscar winner—who tied the knot with Cooke in Rhode Island in 2019—also gave a glimpse into her new chapter as a mom by reflecting on whether or not parenthood has affected the types of roles she's interested in.
"I don't think so," she pondered. "Only in the sense of, like, when I'm doing something or how much I'm doing has that kind of changed."
One thing's for sure: When it comes to the raunchy comedy—which also stars Andrew Feldman, Natalie Morales and Matthew Broderick—Jennifer is game for doing more just like it.
"It was definitely fun," the 32-year-old said. "If there's ever an opportunity to do something this funny again, I would jump at it."
No Hard Feelings, which hits theaters June 23, follows Uber driver Maddie (Jennifer) after she's secretly hired to date a couple's 19-year-old son Percy (Andrew) in the hopes of helping him gain new sexual experiences. Naturally, the movie touches on classic coming-of-age experiences ranging from prom to bullies.
While neither Jennifer nor Andrew attended prom growing up, they did have some experiences with bullying to draw from.
"This one girl named Meredith handed me a stack of invitations to her birthday party, but I was not invited," the Silver Linings Playbook star told E! of her middle school classmate. "She asked me to hand them out. Isn't that so mean? It's fine, I spit on them and threw them in the trash."
But she also confessed she was an "accidental bully" herself: "I pantsed this kid named Tyler because we were pantsing people at a football game, and I accidentally grabbed his underwear. He got really embarrassed and I feel really bad. I'm sorry."
J.Law admitted, "I sometimes Google him, just to be like, ‘You alright?'"
Hopefully there are no hard feelings.