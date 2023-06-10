Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Which Movie of Hers She Wants to Show Her Baby Boy Cy

Watch : Why Jennifer Lawrence & Andrew Feldman BOTH Missed Their Proms

Odds are Jennifer Lawrence is nailing the parenting playbook.

More than a year after welcoming son Cy, the actress looked ahead and shared the movie of hers that she'll be proud to show her and husband Cooke Maroney's baby boy one day.

As Jennifer exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker, "I bet he'll love The Hunger Games."

But as for her latest movie, No Hard Feelings? Well, the R-rated comedy likely won't be up Cy's alley. "I don't think he'll want to [watch]," Jennifer joked. "I don't worry about him pushing play on that."

The Oscar winner—who tied the knot with Cooke in Rhode Island in 2019—also gave a glimpse into her new chapter as a mom by reflecting on whether or not parenthood has affected the types of roles she's interested in.

"I don't think so," she pondered. "Only in the sense of, like, when I'm doing something or how much I'm doing has that kind of changed."