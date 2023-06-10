Why Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger’s Wedding Anniversary Was Also a Parenting Milestone

Watch : Chris Pratt Calls Himself "Girl Dad 2.0" After Baby No. 3

These guardians needed a night off.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger marked their fourth wedding anniversary June 8 by visiting the San Ysidro Ranch—where they tied the knot back in 2019—in Montecito, Calif. However, Chris and Katherine had more than one milestone to celebrate that day.

"Happy Anniversary!! Mom and dads first night away in three years," the Moneyball actor wrote on Instagram June 8, alongside a selfie with Katherine. "Back to the spot where we said 'I do!' Love you honey!"

Katherine—who shares daughters Lyla, 2, and Eloise, 12 months, with Chris—also posted a tribute of her own, captioning her Instagram slideshow, "Came back to the place where it all happened. happy anniversary to my love angel face. I love life with you."

In the comments section under Chris' post, the Guardians of the Galaxy star received a thumbs up from his mother-in-law, Maria Shriver, who wrote she was "so happy you have one another."