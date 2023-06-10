Khloe Kardashian Gives Update on Nickname for Her Baby Boy Tatum

Khloe Kardashian recently revealed the name of her and Tristan Thompson's 10-month-old son Tatum, but now she's confessing that she's not a fan of this nickname for him.

By Lindsay Weinberg Jun 10, 2023 11:00 PMTags
KardashiansCelebritiesKhloe KardashianTristan ThompsonTrue Thompson
Watch: Khloe Kardashian's Son's Name Is Finally Revealed

This is a no-no for KoKo.

After finally revealing the name of her 10-month-old son Tatum, Khloe Kardashian is setting the record straight on what you can—or rather, can't—call her baby boy. And Malika Haqq might want to take notes.

"Hi, Rob," Kris Jenner told her grandson on the new episode of The Kardashians. "Hi, my little pumpkin."

Khloe rolled her eyes at the names, prompting Kris to add, "No, Tatum's good. We could call him Tate. Everybody's gonna call him Tate."

But Khloe, 38, is not into the nickname, clarifying, "No, never gonna happen." 

Yet, it seems Tate is catching on. Days before Khloe publicly revealed her and Tristan Thompson's son's name, her bestie Malika hinted at the little one's nickname by commenting "Go Tate!" on a photo of the mother-son duo on Instagram.

As for why it took so long for Khloe to reveal Tatum's name, she previously said on the Jennifer Hudson Show she "wanted to meet him and feel him out a little bit."

photos
A History of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Relationship

"Naming a human is really hard," Khloe later confessed on The Kardashians, adding that having a child via surrogate has been the "weirdest" experience for her.

Another challenge? That bedtime schedule. "The first couple months are really wild. He sleeps until 4 a.m. every night and that's just a godsend," the Good American founder explained in a confessional. "You just forget how mind-boggling the beginning is, 'cause no one would do it again and again if they remembered how torturous the beginning is."

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Helpless Orphan or Dangerous Adult: The Strange Tale of Natalia Grace

2

Kristin Davis Cried After Being "Ridiculed" For Her Facial Fillers

3

The Real Timeline of Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss' VPR Affair

For now, she's working on forming a deep connection with Tatum, which admittedly is taking more time than with her daughter True Thompson, 5, who she carried.

"With True, it took me a couple days to be like, 'OK, this is my daughter,' and I was super into it—but just days," Khloe said. "But with him, it's taken me, like, months. I love him and I love kids, but I definitely still don't have that complete bond. But you know, so many say it takes time."

Get a look inside Khloe's family photos with True and Tatum below.

Hulu
Welcome to the World

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's baby boy made his TV debut on the season two premiere of The Kardashians.

Hulu
Meeting Grandma

On the show, the baby boy shared a sweet moment with Khloe's mom Kris Jenner, who prefers to be called "Lovey" by her grandchildren.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Sibling Love

Khloe and Tristan's daughter True Thompson carried her little brother in her arms.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Sweet Kicks

Khloe snapped a photo of her son's adorable sneakers.

Instagram
Playtime

True shared a laugh with her parents on the trampoline.

Instagram
Family Forever

Tristan's oldest child Prince, who he shares with ex Jordan Craig, spent some time with True and the baby.

Instagram
Like Father, Like Son

The basketball player snuggled with his son.

Instagram / Tristan Thompson
Little Rider

True joined Khloe and Tristan on a car ride.

Instagram
All Smiles

Tristan flashed a smile as he held True and the newborn in his arms.

Tristan Thompson/Instagram
Girl Dad

Khloe and Tristan celebrated Thanksgiving 2018 with their daughter True.

Trending Stories

1

Helpless Orphan or Dangerous Adult: The Strange Tale of Natalia Grace

2

Kristin Davis Cried After Being "Ridiculed" For Her Facial Fillers

3

The Real Timeline of Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss' VPR Affair

4

Khloe Kardashian Gives Update on Nickname for Her Baby Boy Tatum

5

Brian Austin Green Slams Claim Megan Fox Makes Sons Wear Girls Clothes