Khloe Kardashian Gives Update on Nickname for Her Baby Boy Tatum

This is a no-no for KoKo.
After finally revealing the name of her 10-month-old son Tatum, Khloe Kardashian is setting the record straight on what you can—or rather, can't—call her baby boy. And Malika Haqq might want to take notes.
"Hi, Rob," Kris Jenner told her grandson on the new episode of The Kardashians. "Hi, my little pumpkin."
Khloe rolled her eyes at the names, prompting Kris to add, "No, Tatum's good. We could call him Tate. Everybody's gonna call him Tate."
But Khloe, 38, is not into the nickname, clarifying, "No, never gonna happen."
Yet, it seems Tate is catching on. Days before Khloe publicly revealed her and Tristan Thompson's son's name, her bestie Malika hinted at the little one's nickname by commenting "Go Tate!" on a photo of the mother-son duo on Instagram.
As for why it took so long for Khloe to reveal Tatum's name, she previously said on the Jennifer Hudson Show she "wanted to meet him and feel him out a little bit."
"Naming a human is really hard," Khloe later confessed on The Kardashians, adding that having a child via surrogate has been the "weirdest" experience for her.
Another challenge? That bedtime schedule. "The first couple months are really wild. He sleeps until 4 a.m. every night and that's just a godsend," the Good American founder explained in a confessional. "You just forget how mind-boggling the beginning is, 'cause no one would do it again and again if they remembered how torturous the beginning is."
For now, she's working on forming a deep connection with Tatum, which admittedly is taking more time than with her daughter True Thompson, 5, who she carried.
"With True, it took me a couple days to be like, 'OK, this is my daughter,' and I was super into it—but just days," Khloe said. "But with him, it's taken me, like, months. I love him and I love kids, but I definitely still don't have that complete bond. But you know, so many say it takes time."
