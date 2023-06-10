Khloe Kardashian Gives Update on Nickname for Her Baby Boy Tatum

Watch : Khloe Kardashian's Son's Name Is Finally Revealed

This is a no-no for KoKo.

After finally revealing the name of her 10-month-old son Tatum, Khloe Kardashian is setting the record straight on what you can—or rather, can't—call her baby boy. And Malika Haqq might want to take notes.

"Hi, Rob," Kris Jenner told her grandson on the new episode of The Kardashians. "Hi, my little pumpkin."

Khloe rolled her eyes at the names, prompting Kris to add, "No, Tatum's good. We could call him Tate. Everybody's gonna call him Tate."

But Khloe, 38, is not into the nickname, clarifying, "No, never gonna happen."

Yet, it seems Tate is catching on. Days before Khloe publicly revealed her and Tristan Thompson's son's name, her bestie Malika hinted at the little one's nickname by commenting "Go Tate!" on a photo of the mother-son duo on Instagram.

As for why it took so long for Khloe to reveal Tatum's name, she previously said on the Jennifer Hudson Show she "wanted to meet him and feel him out a little bit."