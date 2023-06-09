How Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Are Celebrating Their Wedding Anniversary

Watch : Britney Spears Consents to Sons Relocating to Hawaii

Baby, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are looking back on their love story one more time.

After tying the knot in California last year, the couple marked their wedding anniversary June 9 with a sweet trip down memory lane. Sam, 29, shared a video montage of their romantic ceremony that was set to the song "Can't Help Falling in Love," the same track that was played while Britney, 41, walked down the aisle.

"Happy 1 Year to me & my better half," Sam wrote on his Instagram Stories, alongside a snap of their fingers showing off his wedding band and her four-carat diamond ring—engraved with the word "Lioness"—from Forever Diamonds NY.

The Grand Death Lotto actor added, "One year married to the woman of my dreams. Happy anniversary my Love."

Sam's video gave a look at the details of the day, from a sketch of Britney's wedding dress by Donatella Versace to their horse and carriage ride.