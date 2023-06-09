How Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Are Celebrating Their Wedding Anniversary

Baby, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are looking back on their love story one more time.
After tying the knot in California last year, the couple marked their wedding anniversary June 9 with a sweet trip down memory lane. Sam, 29, shared a video montage of their romantic ceremony that was set to the song "Can't Help Falling in Love," the same track that was played while Britney, 41, walked down the aisle.
"Happy 1 Year to me & my better half," Sam wrote on his Instagram Stories, alongside a snap of their fingers showing off his wedding band and her four-carat diamond ring—engraved with the word "Lioness"—from Forever Diamonds NY.
The Grand Death Lotto actor added, "One year married to the woman of my dreams. Happy anniversary my Love."
Sam's video gave a look at the details of the day, from a sketch of Britney's wedding dress by Donatella Versace to their horse and carriage ride.
Last year, Britney gushed on Instagram about the "most spectacular day" complete with a "dream castle," adding, "The ceremony was a dream and the party was even better."
While Britney's family wasn't invited to the nuptials, the pair welcomed stars including Paris Hilton and Drew Barrymore to the dance floor.
These days, Britney seems to be focusing on what her future looks like with her sons Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16, who she shares with ex Kevin Federline. The pop star recently consented to Kevin moving her teens to Hawaii.
"It's an opportunity for Kevin and his wife and the boys," his attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan told People, "to get away from the L.A. microscope."
Three days later, Britney was feeling nostalgic when she shared a throwback photo with a young Jayden in Calabasas, Calif.
As for Britney's new chapter with Sam, keep reading for a look at their romance rewind.