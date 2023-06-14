16 Amazon Beach Day Essentials For the Best Hassle-Free Summer Vacay

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

With summer finally upon us, many trips to the beach are surely on the horizon.

Everyone loves days in the sun, swimming and splashing around in the ocean, and spending time with friends and family. However, beach days aren't usually the most stress-free occasions. Sand gets everywhere, and your skin can get burnt to a crisp if you're not careful. There are just so many things to bring and keep track of that sometimes you spend all your day worrying instead of having fun.

Luckily, there are plenty of beach problem-solvers on the market to make your day so much easier. This list includes all kinds of Amazon items from a sand removal bag to a waterproof phone pouch to a backpack cooler for all your beach day needs.