16 Amazon Beach Day Essentials For the Best Hassle-Free Summer Vacay

With summer finally upon us, many trips to the beach are surely on the horizon.
Everyone loves days in the sun, swimming and splashing around in the ocean, and spending time with friends and family. However, beach days aren't usually the most stress-free occasions. Sand gets everywhere, and your skin can get burnt to a crisp if you're not careful. There are just so many things to bring and keep track of that sometimes you spend all your day worrying instead of having fun.
Luckily, there are plenty of beach problem-solvers on the market to make your day so much easier. This list includes all kinds of Amazon items from a sand removal bag to a waterproof phone pouch to a backpack cooler for all your beach day needs.
Shakalo Sandscreen Sand Removal Bag
Sand, everyone's number one enemy at the beach, has met its match with this sand removal bag. With just a simple swipe, you can get rid of all the stubborn sand that clings to your skin. You no longer have to feel grimy all day or track sand into the car when it's time to go home!
Hiearcool Waterproof Phone Pouch
Say you want to take some cool Instagram stories in the water, check out this waterproof pouch that will keep your phone nice and dry. Using the lanyard, you can keep your phone attached to you at all times so that you don't lose it in the ocean!
Becokan Large Beach Tote Bag
This tote bag is everything you want for a beach day. Its large size allows you to store all the essentials in one place instead of carrying a bunch of different bags with you. It has a zipper closure at the top which keeps sand out of your belongings, and the outside material is waterproof. When you get home, just toss the bag into the washer, and you're ready for your next beach day.
Island Genius Starfish Cup Holder
If you've ever worried about your cup falling over in the sand, these starfish cup holders are the perfect solutions. Not only are they super cute, they give you a place to keep your drink upright and in reach.
Wekapo Extra Large Beach Blanket
Fitting up to 8 people, this blanket is perfect for those big group beach hangouts. Not to mention, it's equipped with stakes and corner pockets for windy days.
Gorich Beach Tent
Take refuge from the sun with this beach tent. It comes in four different sizes to fit anywhere from 3 to 10 people, and the floor extends out for extra space. Reviewers rave about its "lightweight" and "easy assembly."
O2COOL Handheld Misting Fan
This handheld battery-powered misting fan is for the beach days in the scorching heat. The combination of the strong fan and cool mist is exactly what you need for a refreshing reset.
Qrooper Toss & Catch Game Set
If you're looking for an activity to bring to the beach to keep the day entertaining, consider this Toss & Catch game set. It's waterproof, perfect for any age, and easy to store.
Seehonor Insulated Cooler Backpack
If you don't want to lug around a rolling cooler through the sand, this insulated cooler backpack could save you from some of that hassle. Its 30L capacity can fit up to 45 cans, and has a ton of extra pockets to store things like snacks and utensils.
Lusso Gear Back Seat Cover
At the end of a long day at the beach, you will be so grateful to have this washable car seat cover on hand. It will save you from having to worry about ruining your car seats with water or sand, so you can just pile into the car and head on home.
Veger Mini Portable Charger
A portable charger is a must if you are planning to spend the entire day at the beach with no outlets in sight. This one is compact and cordless which makes it perfect for traveling and trips to the beach.
SupMLC Mesh Beach Bag
If you're bringing kids to the beach, this large mesh bag is perfect for carrying all their beach toys. Its size is great for storage, and the mesh material will help to filter out the sand, leaving it at the beach where it belongs.
Gulaki Hands Free Portable Neck Fan
This neck fan is perfect if you need a completely hands free cooling system whether it be because you're setting up a cabana tent or just don't want to move. It rests around your neck so that the two adjustable fans are right next to your body at all times.
Body Glide For Her Anti Chafe & Moisturizing Balm
Defeat the chub rub with this anti chafe and moisturizing balm. Its product design allows you to easily apply the balm anywhere from your inner things to your under arms.
Hero Cooling Towel
If you're really feeling the heat, this cooling towel is a must. After soaking it in water, the towel's microfiber provides up to an hour of soothing cool.
Coleman Rolling Cooler
This Coleman Rolling Cooler is perfect if you're in need of a sturdy cooler. It has a large capacity and can keep ice for up to 5 days.
