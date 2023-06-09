Jon Gosselin Addresses 9-Year Estrangement From Kids Mady and Cara

Watch : Jon Gosselin Calls Custody of Son Colin a "Big Win"

Jon Gosselin is giving insight into his years-long separation from his children.

The former TLC star reflected on his ongoing estrangement from his eldest children Mady and Cara, 22, whom he shares with ex-wife Kate Gosselin. In fact Jon—who is also dad to 19-year-old sextuplets Aaden, Alexis, Leah, Joel, Hannah and Collin—revealed he recently missed out a major milestone for the girls.

"I had eight graduations this year," the 46-year-old told People in an article published June 9. "I only attended one. The only kids I see and talk to are Hannah and Collin. So I've been pretty much estranged from Mady and Cara for nine years."

Mady and Cara graduated from college this year, while the rest of his children received their high school diploma, according to People. Out of the high schoolers, only Hannah and Collin live and maintain a connection with Jon, while Kate had custody of Aaden, Leah, Joel and Alexis until they reached legal age this year.