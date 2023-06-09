Emily Blunt Shares Insight into Family Life With Her and John Krasinski’s Daughters

Watch : Emily Blunt's Kids Keep Her and John Krasinski "Humble"

Between drives to school and extracurriculars, Emily Blunt's home is rarely a quiet place.

The Mary Poppins actress recently got candid about her life in Brooklyn with husband John Krasinski and their two daughters, Hazel, 9, and Violet, 7.

"I feel very at home here," she told Harpers Bazaar in an interview published June 7. "It's like a village within New York, with all the spontaneity combined with the reality of being in a big city."

The 40-year-old, who moved with her family to New York from Los Angeles in 2016, has spent much of her adult life working in the U.S. In fact, she even became an American citizen in 2015. As she joked to Harper's Bazaar, she's been "seduced by America's great qualities."

"I have to be, right?" she continued. "My husband's American, my children are American... That's three of my favourite people in the world."

And while Hazel and Violet have grown up watching their parents on the big screen, Emily revealed that they are more invested in whether Emily and John are available for rides to after school activities than swanky premieres.

"When I see myself up on a billboard, I have this complete dissociation with it," she reflected. "And I can see my children doing the same – they might say, oh, there's Mama, but it's not exciting for them. What's exciting for them is when I can pick them up from school and take them swimming."