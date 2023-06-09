Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Son Prince Archie Receives Royally Sweet 4th Birthday Present

Watch : Royal Website Updates Line of Succession With Archie & Lili's Titles

Archie Harrison's birthday gift was truly fit for a prince.

In honor of his 4th birthday last month, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son received a special present from a local bike shop in Montecito, Calif. Mad Dogs & Englishmen surprised the little one with a new set of wheels, with Meghan and Harry later expressing their gratitude in a letter written from their team.

"On behalf of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex," read the note posted by the bike boutique on Instagram June 8, "please accept their sincere thanks for the thoughtful gift you sent to Prince Archie for his fourth birthday."

"The bike has brought much joy, and is most appreciated by the family," the message continued. "They asked that I convey their gratitude at the lovely surprise."

Mad Dogs owner Jennifer Blevins explained that she and co-owner Martin chose the gift for Archie, who celebrated his birthday May 6 in California with mom Meghan, while Harry was in the U.K. for King Charles III's coronation.