Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Son Prince Archie Receives Royally Sweet 4th Birthday Present

Archie Harrison's birthday gift was truly fit for a prince.
In honor of his 4th birthday last month, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son received a special present from a local bike shop in Montecito, Calif. Mad Dogs & Englishmen surprised the little one with a new set of wheels, with Meghan and Harry later expressing their gratitude in a letter written from their team.
"On behalf of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex," read the note posted by the bike boutique on Instagram June 8, "please accept their sincere thanks for the thoughtful gift you sent to Prince Archie for his fourth birthday."
"The bike has brought much joy, and is most appreciated by the family," the message continued. "They asked that I convey their gratitude at the lovely surprise."
Mad Dogs owner Jennifer Blevins explained that she and co-owner Martin chose the gift for Archie, who celebrated his birthday May 6 in California with mom Meghan, while Harry was in the U.K. for King Charles III's coronation.
"[Martin] went and he got one of our little specialized kids' bikes—they're really nice little bikes—and he's like, ‘This one's perfect, it's got training wheels,'" she recalled to People. "And so he went and got some birthday balloons, and he got some flowers for Meghan and a birthday card, and he said, ‘OK, I'm gonna bike over and take it to their house.'"
Security greeted him at the entrance and asked if he had an invitation, to which Martin responded, "I'm just a British business in town that wanted to give Archie a gift."
A month later, the duo received the thank you letter from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
"I was making a joke, I said, ‘It better be a thank you letter,' and it really was!" Jennifer said. "I wasn't expecting that. I had no idea."
Prince Harry—who is also no stranger to bike riding—has touched on how he wants to give his kids Archie and Lilibet Diana, 2, a relatively normal childhood out of the public eye.
And as he shared at the Invictus Games last year, he ultimately wants them to "grow up in a better world," adding, "To grow up in a fairer world, a safer world, a more equal world. It's not going to be easy, but I will never, ever, ever rest until I have as a parent have tried to at least try to make the world a better place for them because it is our responsibility that the world is the way it is now."
As Archie marks a new milestone, take a peek at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's family photo album below.