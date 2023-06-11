Why Jennie Ruby Jane Is Already Everyone's Favorite Part of The Idol

When The Idol premiered June 4, audiences clamored to find out just how much sex and debauchery the new drama from Euphoria creator Sam Levinson would be able to cram into 54 minutes.
But they came away mainly talking about Jennie Ruby Jane.
The 27-year-old, who you already know as Jennie from K-pop group Blackpink, plays Dyanne, backup dancer to Lily-Rose Depp's unraveling pop star, Jocelyn. And, just like something out of a movie (or prestige TV), supporting player Jennie went and stole the show.
"I didn't have a lot of time to learn the choreo for the dance scenes," she shared in a behind-the-scenes featurette for MAX. "Thankfully, I do this all the time, so it came naturally to me."
Well, of course it did! And to mirror the obsession that took over the Internet, we did a deep dive into what separates your favorite new breakout actress from the pack, just in case you didn't get around to it yet:
Why does Blackpink rule the world?
"Perseverance and determination" were the keys to being a pop star, Jenny told MAX, and comfort is key—she brings her own pillow everywhere.
Born Jennie Kim, she signed with K-pop behemoth YG Entertainment in 2010 and has been a member of the ragingly successful Blackpink since their formation in 2016. A skilled rapper, she was the first of the bunch to go solo—with, fittingly, her 2018 track "Solo."
"Hip-hop means something different to everyone," she told Rolling Stone last year. "To me, it's the spirit of cool—vibes, swag, whatever words you can use."
Blackpink—made up of Jennie, Jisoo (Kim Ji-soo), Rosé (Roseanne Park) and Lisa (Lalisa Manobal)—is the highest-charting female Korean group in the U.S. and they had a No. 1 album with 2022's Born Pink, the best-selling album by a female act in South Korea, ever.
Hence Jennie being ready for whatever choreo The Idol throws at her.
They also made history in 2019 when they became the first-ever female K-pop act to perform at Coachella, and they returned to the festival this year.
And, let's just say... Blackpink's six videos with more than a billion views on YouTube is more than The Weeknd's five.
But the ladies themselves have just been trying to enjoy the moment.
"More than anyone, we want to be ordinary girls," Jennie said. "Sure, there are times when we talk about what kind of influence we could have. But what we actually love is talking about our cats, dogs, good food, and pretty places."
Did Jennie Ruby Jane ever act before The Idol?
Jennie's been in oodles of music videos and has spent a healthy portion of the last seven years in front of rolling cameras, but The Idol marks her acting debut. (As well as the debut of her current stage name.)
And "this is just the beginning," she told MAX—a bit coyly, but obviously she speaks the truth.
She's "so lucky" to be working with a "superstar" like Lily-Rose, who she's known for a long time. But the whole Idol team should be saying the same thing about her.
How is Jennie Ruby Jane making her mark in the fashion world?
While there are going to be countless fans clamoring for Dyanna's black short-shorts, gray crop top and kneepads now, there's another way to take a page from Jennie's style book: Last month she released her first capsule collection for Calvin Klein, the brand she's served as a global ambassador for since 2021. (She's also a face of Chanel and eyewear brand Gentle Monster.)
"The pieces are very iconic and are simple items," she told Vice's i-D in May, "so you can mix and match any items you have in your closet. You can match a baby t-shirt with other jeans or skirts, or pair a denim jacket with other dresses you have."
How does Jennie Ruby Jane practice self-care?
Jennie's exercise routine includes Pilates, yoga and boxing. "For me, so far, when I'm good in my body, I feel happier and healthier in my mental health," the artist told Rolling Stone. "And have good people around you that you can trust. And pets."
Does Jennie Ruby Jane aspire to be a solo idol?
While these tend to be famous last words for a member of a beloved musical group, Jennie said that she will always feel like a part of Blackpink no matter what.
"Even if we're 70 and we have different lives, I'll still feel like I'm Blackpink," she said. "As corny as it sounds, I don't think Blackpink will ever end in my heart. It's a part of my family. You can't deny your family."
But as far as her infinite potential as an artist goes, she said, "The Jennie you've seen so far has been practice."
New episodes of The Idol premiere Sundays on HBO and MAX.