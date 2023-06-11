Why Jennie Ruby Jane Is Already Everyone's Favorite Part of The Idol

Watch : All The Times BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim Was Our 'Idol'

When The Idol premiered June 4, audiences clamored to find out just how much sex and debauchery the new drama from Euphoria creator Sam Levinson would be able to cram into 54 minutes.

But they came away mainly talking about Jennie Ruby Jane.

The 27-year-old, who you already know as Jennie from K-pop group Blackpink, plays Dyanne, backup dancer to Lily-Rose Depp's unraveling pop star, Jocelyn. And, just like something out of a movie (or prestige TV), supporting player Jennie went and stole the show.

"I didn't have a lot of time to learn the choreo for the dance scenes," she shared in a behind-the-scenes featurette for MAX. "Thankfully, I do this all the time, so it came naturally to me."