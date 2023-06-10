Scandoval Shocker: The Real Timeline of Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss' Affair

After months of controversy and questioning, Raquel Leviss finally SUR-ved up the truth about her months-long affair with Tom Sandoval.
During part three of Vanderpump Rules' explosive season 10 reunion June 7, the Bravo star shocked the world by revealing a secret the TomTom co-owner asked her never to share on camera.
"God, he's going to kill me, I just hate lying so much," the 28-year-old confessed during an emotional interview. "He's asked me to not disclose all this information."
However, Raquel needed the weight of the lie off her shoulders, prompting her do disclose that she and Tom did, in fact, slept together in his and ex Ariana Madix's house while Ariana was at her grandmother's funeral in Florida in September.
"This is the one story that we've agreed on getting straight and I know the reason why Tom wanted to lie about it is because it's a really bad look to hook up with someone's boyfriend in their own house when they've gone out of town, especially for like a funeral of all things," Raquel explained through tears. "So, I don't know, this has f--king killed my soul, like I am so sick of lying. I hate it. I hate being deceitful."
Not only that, Raquel also clarified the real timeline of their romance, revealing they actually had sex multiple times during a cast trip last summer, which Tom previously denied.
With all of Tom and Raquel's secrets finally out in the air, we're looking back at the actual chain of events that shocked the world.
For a comprehensive timeline of the Scandoval drama—from the start of Tom and Ariana's relationship to when everything fell apart because of his shocking affair with Raquel—keep reading.
