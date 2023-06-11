From Pose to Queer as Folk, Here Are Best LGBTQ+ Shows of All Time

Watch : Billy Porter Praises "Pose" for Portraying LGBT Families

Ready to binge-watch something special this Pride Month?

We're taking a look at the greatest shows, past and present, that celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.

Some, like the U.K.'s Queer as Folk, starring a younger Charlie Hunnam, sparked global franchises, were adapted into a successful Showtime dramedy and later, a Peacock reboot. The L Word, the first series to feature an ensemble cast of lesbian and bisexual female characters, even spurred their own reality show. And the FX series Pose made television history by including the largest cast of transgender actors to play series regulars.

And then there are the fan-favorite TV couples, like Shameless' Ian (Cameron Monaghan) and Mickey (Noel Fisher) and Zendaya and Hunter Schafer's Rue and Jules in Euphoria.

While the latter couple's romance isn't always a fairy tale, the Spider-Man: No Way Home actress loves the authenticity at the heart of their story.

"What I've always appreciated about Euphoria," Zendaya told Out in 2022, "is they just allow the characters to be in love and figure that out as they go and make mistakes."