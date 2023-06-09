Breaking Bad Actor Mike Batayeh Dead at 52

Watch : Bob Odenkirk's Emotional Goodbye to "Breaking Bad" Stories

The Breaking Bad community has lost one of their own.

Actor Mike Batayeh died in his sleep from a heart attack at his Michigan home on June 1, a rep confirmed to E! News. He was 52. Mike's sister Diane told TMZ that his death was very sudden and that he didn't have a history of heart issues.

"He will be greatly missed by those who loved him," the family told the outlet June 9, "and his great ability to bring laughter and joy to so many."

Mike portrayed Dennis Markowski on Breaking Bad. His character was the manager of Lavanderia Brillante laundromat, which was a front for the meth lab where Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) did their dealings.

E! News has reached out to the family as well but have not heard back.

Along with appearing on the hit AMC show for three episodes from 2011 to 2012, Mike had roles on The Bernie Mac Show, Boy Meets World and CSI: Miami. He was also a comedian, posting clips from his standup appearances on his Instagram two weeks prior to his death.