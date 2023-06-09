Dyson Flash Sale: Save $200 on the TP7A Air Purifier & Fan During This Limited-Time Deal

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Dry eyes, itchy throat, endless sneezing... if you've been experiencing these symptoms as a result of fire smoke these days, we know how bothersome that can be. That's why it's important to take precautions while dealing with unhealthy air quality, whether that's wearing a face mask while commuting to work or shopping an air purifier for your home.

There are lots of great air purifiers to shop from, but if you're looking for a tech-savvy air purifier that works seamlessly, the Dyson P7A Air Purifier & Fan is your best bet. The Dyson air purifier and fan has an auto-react function, meaning it can independently detect and react to changes in air quality and report it on the LCD screen. The air purifier has an advanced filtration system, and its HEPA filter removes 99.97% of particles 0.3 microns, according to the brand. You can also customize between the fan mode for direct cooling or backwards airflow for no cooling.

The best part? It's currently on sale for $200 off over at QVC. Plus, you can save an additional $20 on your purchase of over $40 when using code ENEWSQVC20 for some extra savings. This is definitely a deal you don't want to miss out on.