Would Kendra Wilkinson Ever Get Back Together With Ex Hank Baskett? She Says...

Watch : Kendra Wilkinson on Girls Next Door Fame, Hank Baskett & Realtor Life

It looks like Kendra Wilkinson has found the keys to her happiness.

This includes a career in real estate and co-parenting kids Hank IV, 13, and Alijah Mary, 9, with ex-husband Hank Baskett. And while the Girls Next Door alum and the former NFL player get along well now, a romantic reunion is not in the cards for them.

"I love him and I always will, but I'm not sure if that's possible," she exclusively said on the June 8 episode of E! News. "We're co-parenting so good. The kids are so happy. I'm just trying to figure out who I am right now. Like, it's a process. It's a lot. So, I'm really getting to know who I am right now, and it takes a lot of time to do that."

Kendra and Hank finalized their divorce in 2019 after nearly 10 years of marriage, during which they documented their struggles on shows like Kendra on Top and Marriage Boot Camp. But when it comes to getting back in the dating game post-divorce, the former Playboy model is simply not interested.

"Oh my god, like, my DMs are filled with dudes," she told E! News. "It's so annoying."