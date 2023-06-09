Would Kendra Wilkinson Ever Get Back Together With Ex Hank Baskett? She Says...

It looks like Kendra Wilkinson has found the keys to her happiness.
This includes a career in real estate and co-parenting kids Hank IV, 13, and Alijah Mary, 9, with ex-husband Hank Baskett. And while the Girls Next Door alum and the former NFL player get along well now, a romantic reunion is not in the cards for them.
"I love him and I always will, but I'm not sure if that's possible," she exclusively said on the June 8 episode of E! News. "We're co-parenting so good. The kids are so happy. I'm just trying to figure out who I am right now. Like, it's a process. It's a lot. So, I'm really getting to know who I am right now, and it takes a lot of time to do that."
Kendra and Hank finalized their divorce in 2019 after nearly 10 years of marriage, during which they documented their struggles on shows like Kendra on Top and Marriage Boot Camp. But when it comes to getting back in the dating game post-divorce, the former Playboy model is simply not interested.
"Oh my god, like, my DMs are filled with dudes," she told E! News. "It's so annoying."
For now, Kendra is just focusing on work and family.
"Look if a guy has a listing for me, I'll take that meeting," she added. "But I don't think dating is in my near future....If it's not a listing, I don't want it."
One constant in her new chapter, however, is showcasing her life on the small screen, with her show Kendra Sells Hollywood covering her job as a real estate agent in Los Angeles.
And while season two of the Max series comes nearly 14 years after Kendra last appeared on The Girls Next Door—which followed her, Holly Madison, Bridget Marquardt and the late Hugh Hefner and their lives at the Playboy Mansion—Kendra still remembers the level of attention around the E! show.
"One day we got out of a limo and massive [crowd of] people screaming our names," she recalled. "I'm like, 'What is going on?' It was definitely a shock. It was big. My life changed overnight."
But while Playboy was a major part of her life during the mid-aughts, Kendra had no interest in appearing in the A&E docuseries Secrets of Playboy.
"I was asked to participate, and I said no," the 37-year-old shared, later adding, "It's pretty simple. I just want to move forward in my life. So, I'm not going to want to go back and talk about things I've healed from. So, I just thought about I'm focused on real estate, I'm focused on being a single mom, I don't really have that much time to go back like that. No disrespect to anybody else and stories and all that—because there's a lot of stories that come out of the mansion."
But she said if her kids ever had questions about her life on her past reality TV shows, she would talk to them about it.
"It's all open," Kendra shared. "I'm very honest. You have to be honest in my case….If they have questions, you answer them. But they know me as mom. Everything's been good."