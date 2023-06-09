Blake Shelton Finally Congratulates The Voice's Niall Horan in the Most Classic Blake Shelton Way

Watch : Blake Shelton Tells Best Thing About The Voice For His Final Season

Blake Shelton is finally delivering a long-awaited congratulations to fellow The Voice coach Niall Horan.

After the One Direction alum's mentee Gina Miles was crowned the NBC competition's season 23 winner on May 23—beating Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and Chance the Rapper's teams—the country singer sent a video message for Niall via Today ahead of his performance on the morning news program.

"Hey, Niall. It's your old hero, Blake Shelton here," the 46-year-old said on the June 9 episode. "Just wanted to say good luck today on your Today show performance. I miss you buddy."

Blake went on to joke he had a hand in rigging the season 23 competition in Niall's favor.

"Now that it's over with, I can finally tell you that I wrote it into the script that you were going to win The Voice," he added. "Congrats buddy. Good luck on the tour. Good luck on all the new music. I'll see you down the road."