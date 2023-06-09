Proof Tom Holland Is Marveling Over Photos of Girlfriend Zendaya Online

Tom Holland is proving yet again that he is girlfriend Zendaya's no. 1 fan.
In fact, fans of the Spider-Man: No Way Home were feeling more than a little euphoric after they noticed the Crowded Room actor liked an image of his girlfriend on an Instagram fan page account dedicated to her.
The picture features a close up of Zendaya smiling in a simple black tank top, accessorizing the look with dainty necklaces. A swipe on the post then reveals Zendaya in the same outfit but candid, the actress making a face as if she had something caught in her mouth. The June 8 series of images was captioned, "She's literally GLOWING."
And fans immediately noticed that the 27-year-old agreed with the sentiment, as one user wrote, "I think we all know Tom's explore page because same lmao." And the original poster updated the caption with, "(tom holland liked my post)," alongside the crying and happy tears emojis.
This is not the first time the two have shown each other's photos love, especially when they might be a little funny.
For his 27th birthday, the Uncharted actor posted a snap of himself in a bathing suit, life jacket, helmet and goggles.
"Thank you for all the wonderful birthday messages," he captioned the June 1 post. "A gift from me to you. I thought I'd share possibly the sexiest picture ever taken of me! #sexyiestmanalive."
Despite the joking nature of the post, Zendaya agreed with the sentiments, adding a heart eye emoji.
For her part, Zendaya celebrated Tom's birthday with two sweet photos posted to her Instagram story.
The Euphoria star led with a picture of Tom submerged in the ocean with his hands coming out of the water to form a heart, on which she overlaid a red heart emoji. The second photo showed Tom smiling and standing casually on rocks in front of the ocean, with Zendaya expressing her feelings about the pic with a heart eye emoji.
And though fans get these occasional glimpses into the stars' private lives, both Tom and Zendaya have expressed their desires to keep their relationship exactly that—private.
"When you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own," Zendaya told GQ in a November 2022 interview. "I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other."