Proof Tom Holland Is Marveling Over Photos of Girlfriend Zendaya Online

Watch : Zendaya Makes Waves with New Pics of Boyfriend Tom Holland

Tom Holland is proving yet again that he is girlfriend Zendaya's no. 1 fan.

In fact, fans of the Spider-Man: No Way Home were feeling more than a little euphoric after they noticed the Crowded Room actor liked an image of his girlfriend on an Instagram fan page account dedicated to her.

The picture features a close up of Zendaya smiling in a simple black tank top, accessorizing the look with dainty necklaces. A swipe on the post then reveals Zendaya in the same outfit but candid, the actress making a face as if she had something caught in her mouth. The June 8 series of images was captioned, "She's literally GLOWING."

And fans immediately noticed that the 27-year-old agreed with the sentiment, as one user wrote, "I think we all know Tom's explore page because same lmao." And the original poster updated the caption with, "(tom holland liked my post)," alongside the crying and happy tears emojis.

This is not the first time the two have shown each other's photos love, especially when they might be a little funny.