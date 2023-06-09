Amy Schumer Reveals the Real Reason She Dropped Out of Barbie Movie

Watch : Amy Schumer Talks Motherhood: "Believe the Hype"

Amy Schumer is sharing how she really feels about the Barbie movie.

While the comedian is no longer set to star in the film, she recently revealed whether she plans on seeing Margot Robbie as the titular doll when the movie hits theaters this summer.

"I can't wait to see the movie," Schumer said during a round of "Plead the Fifth" on the June 8 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. "I think it looks awesome."

She also further explained why she dropped out of the project back in 2017.

"I think we said it was scheduling conflict, that's what we said," the I Feel Pretty actress recalled of her initial answer. "But yeah, it really was just, like, creative differences. But you know what? There's like a new team behind it, and it looks like it's very feminist and cool. So, I will be seeing that movie."

When host Andy Cohen asked if the movie "didn't feel feminist and cool when you were involved in it," Schumer simply replied, "Yeah."