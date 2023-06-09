Allow Kylie Jenner to Give You a Mini Tour of Her California Home

Watch : Kylie Jenner Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos of Stormi & Aire

Welcome to Kylie Jenner's house!

The Kardashians star recently gave fans a tour of her California home on TikTok.

After a commenter noted "what we need is a house tour," Kylie agreed to show followers around her abode—just not the whole house.

"OK, I'm not going to do a full house tour," she replied in a June 9 video, "but I'll show you what room I'm in."

The makeup mogul then provided social media users with a peek inside her bar—which featured light wood paneling on the walls, white countertops and dark wood cabinets. Guests could pull up a seat with one of the stools, watch the television and mix a cocktail from her range of spirits, which included sister Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila.

"I'm in my bar right now," Kylie said before pointing out one of her lamps, "and I like it because it has this pretty light."