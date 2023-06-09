Allow Kylie Jenner to Give You a Mini Tour of Her California Home

Welcome to Kylie Jenner's house!
The Kardashians star recently gave fans a tour of her California home on TikTok.
After a commenter noted "what we need is a house tour," Kylie agreed to show followers around her abode—just not the whole house.
"OK, I'm not going to do a full house tour," she replied in a June 9 video, "but I'll show you what room I'm in."
The makeup mogul then provided social media users with a peek inside her bar—which featured light wood paneling on the walls, white countertops and dark wood cabinets. Guests could pull up a seat with one of the stools, watch the television and mix a cocktail from her range of spirits, which included sister Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila.
"I'm in my bar right now," Kylie said before pointing out one of her lamps, "and I like it because it has this pretty light."
Afterwards, it was time to move on to the adjoining living room. While the space carried over many of the design elements, it also included a massive couch, sparkly chandelier, game table, fireplace and grand piano.
@kyliejenner Replying to @habibi ? original sound - Kylie Jenner
Even though Kylie doesn't play the instrument, she said her 5-year-old daughter Stormi Webster does.
"My daughter plays the piano," the 25-year-old—who in addition to Stormi shares 16-month-old son Aire Webster with Travis Scott—said. "She has piano lessons every week. But I'm gonna learn. I decided this summer I'm gonna learn how to play the piano."
This isn't the first time fans have gotten a look inside Kylie's home. She's also posted pictures of her pad on social media in the past, and viewers have gotten peeks inside her residence on her reality shows. Plus, Kylie walked viewers through some of her home during a 2021 episode of Vogue's "73 Questions", where she noted, "I love the energy in this house."
Watch her TikTok video to see her tour.