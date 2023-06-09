Selena Gomez Hilariously Flirts With Soccer Players Because the Heart Wants What It Wants

Watch : Inside Selena Gomez's EPIC European Adventures

Who says Selena Gomez's flirting game isn't perfect?

Certainly not the Only Murders In The Building actress, who hilariously filmed herself trying to score major goals in her dating life by capturing the attention of a few soccer players.

"I'm single," Selena yells from the sidelines, unbeknownst to the soccer players who continue on with their match. She then adds, "I'm just a little high maintenance, but I'll love you so much."

The "Wolves" singer, who was bundled up for sporting event, captioned the June 8 TikTok, "The struggle man lol."

In the comments section, fans couldn't believe the athletes weren't wooed by Selena's charm.

"Can you imagine playing soccer in hearing Selena Gomez saying this to you my absolute dream," one user wrote, while another added, "i can't believe these men didn't realize that was literally selena gomez like i would've ran over."