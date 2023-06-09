Entourage's Adrian Grenier Welcomes First Baby With Wife Jordan

Watch : See Celebrities Who Welcomed Babies in 2023

Adrian Grenier is a dad, that's all.

The actor, 46, recently added a new member to his family entourage, quietly welcoming a baby boy with wife Jordan Roemmele Grenier, they shared in a joint Instagram post June 8. The couple named their first child Seiko Aurelius Grenier.

"We are happy to announce the arrival of our son who was born a few weeks ago," Jordan and Adrian wrote, alongside pics of a maternity photo shoot in Austin, Texas. "In an instant… Our hearts have expanded beyond infinite space. We are cultivating our world now to preserve his innocence, his magic, and to leave enough quiet space to hear and encourage his roar."

Calling Seiko their "exquisite golden one," they shared how their mindset has changed since becoming parents.

"We couldn't be more blissed out, spending the next weeks in divine solitude, mother, father and child," the duo said. "We want to make sure to give our baby an easeful transition from spirit world to this one."

In another post, Jordan, 30, gave a glimpse into her pregnancy, which they had been keeping private until his birth.