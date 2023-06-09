Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny’s Matching Moment Is So Good

Watch : Is Bad Bunny's Latest Song About Kendall Jenner?

Bad Bunny is spending un verano with Kendall Jenner.

The "Moscow Mule" rapper and the Kardashians star are continuing to fuel romance rumors with their latest outing to a brunch spot in Beverly Hills, Calif.

For the low-key meal on June 8, the duo matched in color-coordinating outfits. The supermodel, 27, wore blue jeans, a white top and a brown leather jacket to the eatery, while the musician, 29, stepped out in brown slacks, an off-white hoodie and blue hat.

Their appearances comes nearly three weeks after Bad Bunny sent fans into a frenzy with the release of his song "Where She Goes" and its accompanying music video. Social media users speculated that Bad Bunny dropped easter eggs about Kendall in the video, such as references to her Scorpio zodiac sign and well-documented love of horses.

And it's not the first time Bad Bunny has seemingly alluded to Kendall in his music, either. A month after sparking dating rumors with Kendall in February, Bad Bunny appeared to shade her ex-boyfriend, Phoenix Suns player Devin Booker, in Eladio Carrión's song, "Coco Chanel."