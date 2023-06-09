Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny’s Matching Moment Is So Good

Bad Bunny is spending un verano with Kendall Jenner.
The "Moscow Mule" rapper and the Kardashians star are continuing to fuel romance rumors with their latest outing to a brunch spot in Beverly Hills, Calif.
For the low-key meal on June 8, the duo matched in color-coordinating outfits. The supermodel, 27, wore blue jeans, a white top and a brown leather jacket to the eatery, while the musician, 29, stepped out in brown slacks, an off-white hoodie and blue hat.
Their appearances comes nearly three weeks after Bad Bunny sent fans into a frenzy with the release of his song "Where She Goes" and its accompanying music video. Social media users speculated that Bad Bunny dropped easter eggs about Kendall in the video, such as references to her Scorpio zodiac sign and well-documented love of horses.
And it's not the first time Bad Bunny has seemingly alluded to Kendall in his music, either. A month after sparking dating rumors with Kendall in February, Bad Bunny appeared to shade her ex-boyfriend, Phoenix Suns player Devin Booker, in Eladio Carrión's song, "Coco Chanel."
"Yo no soy malo, nah, bebé, eso e' un gimmick / Pero el sol de PR calienta má' que el de Phoenix / Ella lo sabe," Bad Bunny raps, which translates to, "I'm not bad, baby that's a gimmick / But the sun in Puerto Rico is hotter than in Phoenix / She knows it."
Since then, Bad Bunny and Kendall have enjoyed each other's company at Coachella, the Met Gala and on a beach-side vacation last month.
As for how he would describe this new chapter of his life right now, Bad Bunny revealed he's simply just living in the moment.
"I can't say that I'm working because I enjoy it too much," he told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 on May 18. "Do this thing, create music, create videos. Once again, do what I feel. What's next? I don't know. I'm just enjoying my life right now, I'm just living and breathing."