Zendaya’s Fashion Emergency Has Stylist Law Roach Springing Into Action

Zendaya's latest outing was almost shaken up by a wardrobe emergency—that is, until stylist Law Roach stepped in.
The Euphoria actress recently shared how she got a quick, last-minute save when she had nothing to wear for the Bulgari Hotel Roma opening event in Rome, Italy on June 8.
"Fun fact…my dress for tonight's Bulgari Hotels & Resorts event got lost in transit," Zendaya wrote on Instagram Stories June 8. Tagging Law, she added, "so we got this suit an hour before the event. When in doubt, a Valentino suit."
And it wasn't just any Valentino suit. The matching two-piece set, and its accompanying sleeveless blouse, was adorned with sparkles that beamed at every angle, as seen in a clip posted to Zendaya's Instagram Stories.
Zendaya paired the look with dangling silver earrings and rings, opting to style her bob in loose waves.
Zendaya's Bulgari appearance comes more than four months after Law shocked the fashion world by announcing his retirement. However, he clarified days later that stepping away from the industry did not mean he was going to stop working with Zendaya.
"So y'all really think I'm breaking up with Z," Law tweeted March 15. "we are forever!" The 44-year-old gushed, "She's my little sister and it's real love not the fake industry love."
In fact, the stylist has always remained candid about his close bond with the Dune star.
"We are always rooting for each other and every milestone we make I think is about our relationship and our love," he told E! News last October. "We are just so happy that we've become who we've become."