Zendaya’s Fashion Emergency Has Stylist Law Roach Springing Into Action

Zendaya's latest outing was almost shaken up by a wardrobe emergency—that is, until stylist Law Roach stepped in.

The Euphoria actress recently shared how she got a quick, last-minute save when she had nothing to wear for the Bulgari Hotel Roma opening event in Rome, Italy on June 8.

"Fun fact…my dress for tonight's Bulgari Hotels & Resorts event got lost in transit," Zendaya wrote on Instagram Stories June 8. Tagging Law, she added, "so we got this suit an hour before the event. When in doubt, a Valentino suit."

And it wasn't just any Valentino suit. The matching two-piece set, and its accompanying sleeveless blouse, was adorned with sparkles that beamed at every angle, as seen in a clip posted to Zendaya's Instagram Stories.

Zendaya paired the look with dangling silver earrings and rings, opting to style her bob in loose waves.