Pink’s Daughter Willow Singing With Her Onstage Is True Love

Pink and Willow Hart know how to cover a room in sunshine.
The mother-daughter duo took to the stage June 7 to perform their song "Sunshine" on the first night of Pink's Summer Carnival 2023 Tour.
The "Sober" artist sported a fluffy pink jacket with a blue skirt, while the 12-year-old wore a pink and orange stripped dress as she belted out the lyrics with Pink next to her, watching in awe. A guitarist played along as Willow completed the song to an audience's massive applause.
Pink could also be seen shaking her head and shrugging her shoulders in disbelief at Willow's talent throughout the performance. As Willow finished off the song, she broke into a sweet smile and waved to the crowd.
Later that night, Carey Hart took to Instagram to gush over his wife and daughter's performance.
"Proud of Willz to get up on stage w/ mama @pink !!!!!," he captioned the June 7 video. "Must be a surreal moment for mama to have w/ her lil girl on stage. Looks like 1st show of the tour kicked ass!!!!!"
Sharing his excitement to soon watch his wife of 17 years live, Carey added, "Can't wait to catch up end of this month and see for myself. Summer is grind time."
Willow's performance comes a week after her 12th birthday, with Pink marking the occasion on social media.
"Ugh. My darling," Pink wrote on Instagram June 2 alongside throwback photos of the two. "My lovely, unique, brilliant, odd little duckling. I am so into you. I carry your heart with me(I carry it in my heart)…. Don't forget, you chose all of this… and you get to keep choosing. I love your choices. I'll be here, close by. Smiling with pride and wonder. Go get em tiger."
Carey echoed his wife's sentiments with a post of his own.
"This lil girl has changed my life over the last 12 years. My 1st born, and instant head over heels, love. The love that a father has for his daughter is one that I've never experienced and that I can't explain," the Motocross star—who also shares son Jameson Moon, 6, with Pink—captioned a carousel of photos the same day. "She has made me grow and soften over the years. Made me look at the world through different eyes, and experience things in a way that I never would have."
He quipped that his tween is somehow able to "amaze me daily and also drive me crazy!"
Sharing his aspirations for his first born, the 47-year-old added, "I can't wait to see the human you become through life. I truly feel that you are gonna change the world. I love you from here, to the moon, around 10 million times, and back. Happy Birthday, Munchkin. Mama cooked a great one!!!!"