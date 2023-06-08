Pink’s Daughter Willow Singing With Her Onstage Is True Love

Watch : Watch Pink's Daughter Willow Steal the Show With Concert Performance

Pink and Willow Hart know how to cover a room in sunshine.

The mother-daughter duo took to the stage June 7 to perform their song "Sunshine" on the first night of Pink's Summer Carnival 2023 Tour.

The "Sober" artist sported a fluffy pink jacket with a blue skirt, while the 12-year-old wore a pink and orange stripped dress as she belted out the lyrics with Pink next to her, watching in awe. A guitarist played along as Willow completed the song to an audience's massive applause.

Pink could also be seen shaking her head and shrugging her shoulders in disbelief at Willow's talent throughout the performance. As Willow finished off the song, she broke into a sweet smile and waved to the crowd.

Later that night, Carey Hart took to Instagram to gush over his wife and daughter's performance.

"Proud of Willz to get up on stage w/ mama @pink !!!!!," he captioned the June 7 video. "Must be a surreal moment for mama to have w/ her lil girl on stage. Looks like 1st show of the tour kicked ass!!!!!"