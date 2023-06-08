The Ultimatum’s Lexi Reveals New Romance After Rae Breakup

Watch : The Ultimatum: Queer Love's Stars Talk Couples Drama & SHADY Vanessa

Warning: This story contains spoilers from The Ultimatum: Queer Love finale and reunion.

The ultimate plot twist.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love finale on June 7 saw a shocking four of the five original couples get engaged. However, that wasn't enough to keep their love going. The reunion revealed that two of the pairs had split, leaving only Sam Mark and Aussie Chau, as well as Lexi Goldberg and Rae Cheung-Sutton, remaining.

But the final seconds of the reunion threw fans for a loop, as a black screen announced that Lexi and Rae had also ended things not long after filming the reunion, where they had spoken about planning their wedding.

Just one day after the episodes aired, Lexi officially debuted her new relationship with photographer Kristin "Zanc" Zancanelli. "Never felt more alive than with you," the 25-year-old told her partner in a June 8 TikTok for their "hard launch."

So, how did the new romance come to be? "Back during one of the hardest months of my life, I let my best friend do a photoshoot of me wearing my reunion dress," she recalled on Instagram that same day. "It's so incredibly amazing to see the smile that this woman put on my face even as a friend in some of my darkest moments. I feel overwhelmed by how I see myself through her lens, how clearly happy she made me."