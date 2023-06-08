The Ultimatum’s Lexi Reveals New Romance After Rae Breakup

Warning: This story contains spoilers from The Ultimatum: Queer Love finale and reunion.
The ultimate plot twist.
The Ultimatum: Queer Love finale on June 7 saw a shocking four of the five original couples get engaged. However, that wasn't enough to keep their love going. The reunion revealed that two of the pairs had split, leaving only Sam Mark and Aussie Chau, as well as Lexi Goldberg and Rae Cheung-Sutton, remaining.
But the final seconds of the reunion threw fans for a loop, as a black screen announced that Lexi and Rae had also ended things not long after filming the reunion, where they had spoken about planning their wedding.
Just one day after the episodes aired, Lexi officially debuted her new relationship with photographer Kristin "Zanc" Zancanelli. "Never felt more alive than with you," the 25-year-old told her partner in a June 8 TikTok for their "hard launch."
So, how did the new romance come to be? "Back during one of the hardest months of my life, I let my best friend do a photoshoot of me wearing my reunion dress," she recalled on Instagram that same day. "It's so incredibly amazing to see the smile that this woman put on my face even as a friend in some of my darkest moments. I feel overwhelmed by how I see myself through her lens, how clearly happy she made me."
She continued, "Flash forward to today, this woman has taken absolutely every inch of space my heart has to give. She's made me more comfortable in my own skin, in my own body, in my own sexuality, in whatever I want to wear. I feel every day the way I look in this picture: happy."
The model admits that life has been "complicated and messy" for her, but she's now excited to go public with their love. As she put it, "I hope every one of you gets to experience the love I do every single day." (See the duo here.)
And while Zanc didn't appear on the Netflix show, she feels like she walked away victorious, responding "BIG WINS OVER HERE" to one fan on TikTok June 8.
As for how Rae is doing post-split? She's also cracking jokes on TikTok, where she noted it was a "wiiiild dating journey." On June 7, Rae posted a video lip-syncing to the audio, "Damn, man, I thought I found the one. Now I gotta have a grand re-re-re-opening to the street."
The Ultimatum fans may be curious about the reasons behind the breakup, but as Rae told Netflix's Tudum, the former couple have agreed not to discuss it publicly. "You can forgive and forget, but things still bubble up and you deal with them as they come," she simply noted. "People make mistakes and you kind of have to revisit those sometimes."
