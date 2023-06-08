The BET Award Nominations 2023 Are Finally Here: See the Full List

Watch : Cardi B Shows Off Her Baby Bump at 2021 BET Awards

The 2023 BET Awards are right around the corner.

On June 8, the network announced the contenders for its annual show, with Drake and GloRilla claiming seven and six nominations respectively.

The two are both nominated for Best Female and Male Hip Hop Artist and Album of the Year among other categories. Other top musical nominees include 21Savage and Lizzo, who are each up for five awards, followed by Beyoncé, SZA, Ice Spice, Kendrick Lamar and Jack Harlow, who all nabbed 3-4 nominations.

When it comes to film, Nope and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as well as Michael B. Jordan, Zendaya, Donald Glover, Daniel Kaluuya, and Keke Palmer all earned some much-deserved recognition.

And there's plenty more to celebrate in the world of sports and television. So until the show airs live from Los Angeles on Sunday, June 25 at 8 p.m. ET, get acquainted with all the nominees below.