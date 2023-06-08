JoJo Siwa's Bold Hair Transformation Is Perfect If You're Torn Between Going Blonde or Brunette

Watch : JoJo Siwa Says She "Got Used for Views" After Breakup

JoJo Siwa's latest makeover gives her the best of both worlds.

The Dance Moms alum decided it was time to switch up her signature golden locks for "something different," like opting for a two-toned blonde and brunette hairstyle. JoJo showcased her summer-ready transformation on Instagram Stories, posting a close-up shot of her fresh dye job on June 7.

In the short video, the TikToker couldn't stop smiling as she ran her fingers through her hair and flipped her head from side to side. Of her new 'do, she wrote, "Got some cool new hair I'm obsessed with."

While the 20-year-old was best known for her trademark high ponytail, she hasn't been afraid to change up her look in recent years. Case in point? Last October, she dropped jaws with her bright pink hair makeover at the 2022 Industry Dance Awards. And in August, she brought back an '80s classic, rocking a fierce mullet and extremely teased side-swept bangs.