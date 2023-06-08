JoJo Siwa's Bold Hair Transformation Is Perfect If You're Torn Between Going Blonde or Brunette

JoJo Siwa's latest makeover gives her the best of both worlds.
The Dance Moms alum decided it was time to switch up her signature golden locks for "something different," like opting for a two-toned blonde and brunette hairstyle. JoJo showcased her summer-ready transformation on Instagram Stories, posting a close-up shot of her fresh dye job on June 7.
In the short video, the TikToker couldn't stop smiling as she ran her fingers through her hair and flipped her head from side to side. Of her new 'do, she wrote, "Got some cool new hair I'm obsessed with."
While the 20-year-old was best known for her trademark high ponytail, she hasn't been afraid to change up her look in recent years. Case in point? Last October, she dropped jaws with her bright pink hair makeover at the 2022 Industry Dance Awards. And in August, she brought back an '80s classic, rocking a fierce mullet and extremely teased side-swept bangs.
JoJo also hasn't shied away from opening up about her hair journey, as she previously explained the mental and physical impact of being on Dance Moms.
"When someone notices my bald spot," she shared in a July 2022 TikTok, "and wonders where it's from."
After a user asked if her bald spot was due to years of wearing tight ponytails, JoJo offered more details. "No, it's actually not from the ponytails, because if it was from my ponytails—considering it went on this side—it would be this," she clarified in a separate video, pointing to the other side of her head. "When I was little, I had a really bad stress rash right here on Dance Moms, and I would pick at it all day long."
She added, "I damaged every single hair follicle that has ever been right there."
But now that JoJo has been experimenting with her tresses, it's clear she's marching to the beat of her own drum. JoJo isn't the only star to make a drastic hair change: Keep reading to see all of the other swoon-worthy transformations from the biggest stars.