JoJo Siwa's Bold Hair Transformation Is Perfect If You're Torn Between Going Blonde or Brunette

JoJo Siwa kissed her signature style goodbye for a summer-ready look: a two-toned color of blonde and brunette.

By Alyssa Morin Jun 08, 2023 10:59 PMTags
BeautyHairMakeoverTransformationJojo SiwaE! Insider
Watch: JoJo Siwa Says She "Got Used for Views" After Breakup

JoJo Siwa's latest makeover gives her the best of both worlds.

The Dance Moms alum decided it was time to switch up her signature golden locks for "something different," like opting for a two-toned blonde and brunette hairstyle. JoJo showcased her summer-ready transformation on Instagram Stories, posting a close-up shot of her fresh dye job on June 7.

In the short video, the TikToker couldn't stop smiling as she ran her fingers through her hair and flipped her head from side to side. Of her new 'do, she wrote, "Got some cool new hair I'm obsessed with."

While the 20-year-old was best known for her trademark high ponytail, she hasn't been afraid to change up her look in recent years. Case in point? Last October, she dropped jaws with her bright pink hair makeover at the 2022 Industry Dance Awards. And in August, she brought back an '80s classic, rocking a fierce mullet and extremely teased side-swept bangs.

photos
JoJo Siwa Through the Years

JoJo also hasn't shied away from opening up about her hair journey, as she previously explained the mental and physical impact of being on Dance Moms.

"When someone notices my bald spot,"  she shared in a July 2022 TikTok, "and wonders where it's from."

Instagram

After a user asked if her bald spot was due to years of wearing tight ponytails, JoJo offered more details. "No, it's actually not from the ponytails, because if it was from my ponytails—considering it went on this side—it would be this," she clarified in a separate video, pointing to the other side of her head. "When I was little, I had a really bad stress rash right here on Dance Moms, and I would pick at it all day long."

She added, "I damaged every single hair follicle that has ever been right there."

But now that JoJo has been experimenting with her tresses, it's clear she's marching to the beat of her own drum. JoJo isn't the only star to make a drastic hair change: Keep reading to see all of the other swoon-worthy transformations from the biggest stars. 

JC Olivera/Getty Images; Instagram
JoJo Siwa

The Dance Moms alum proved you can be blonde and brunette at the same time with her recent hair change.

Instagram
Ashley Tisdale

The High School Musical alum has entered her French girl era, after showing off her new curtain bangs.

Getty Images; Instagram
Zooey Deschanel

The New Girl alum ditched her trademark brown hair and blunt bangs for a sky-high blonde 'do for her upcoming appearance on the '80s-based Apple TV+ series Physical.

Mark Von Holden/WWD via Getty Images, Instagram
Katharine McPhee

The "Over It" artist headed into summer with a shorter cut and new hair color, debuting her blonde bob to Instagram in May 2023.

Instagram
January Jones

The X-Men star kissed her shoulder-length hair goodbye and debuted a pixie cut on May 26.

Pascal Le Segretain, Lorenzo Palizzolo/Getty Images
Emma Stone

While attending the Louis Vuitton cruise show in Italy on May 24, Emma debuted curtain bangs—a style she often rocked in the mid-2010s.

Instagram
Reese Witherspoon

The Sweet Home Alabama actress debuted wispy fringe bangs in a stunning selfie. 

Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian

The Poosh founder went back to her brunette roots, debuting a new look. As she put it on Instagram, she's a "brunette4lyfe."

Raymond Hall/GC Images; Instagram
Blac Chyna

Amid her ongoing transformation journey, the Rob & Chyna alum debuted a short pixie cut with shaved sides.

Instagram
Camila Cabello

On May 15, the pop star opted for a bold hair color, rocking jet-black hair.

Getty Images; Shutterstock
Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren wowed at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, as she debuted vibrant blue hair.

Getty Images; Backgrid
Blake Lively

Playing Lily Bloom in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's It Ends With Us, the actress was seen with red hair while filming scenes in New York City on May 15, 2023.

Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Lupita Nyong'o

The Star Wars actress debuted her newly shaved head on May 10, writing on Instagram, "Happy without hair!"

Instagram
Mandy Moore

On April 24, the Tangled actress debuted a fresh cut and fringe bangs.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Daily Front Row
Miley Cyrus

The "Flowers" singer unveiled a drastic hair change, going back to her brunette roots, at The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards.

Instagram
Charli D'Amelio

The TikTok star debuted a drastic hair change at Coachella 2023, unveiling a blonde bob look.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images; Instagram
Ava Phillippe

Ava Phillippe, the daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, debuted blunt bangs in an April 4 Instagram.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images, Warner Bros. Entertainment
Austin Butler

The Elvis star went bald for his role as Feyd-Rautha in Dune: Part Two.

Getty Images/Instagram
Cara Delevingne

The actress debuted a long bob on April 3 that's perfect for spring.

Instagram
Isabella "Bella" Kidman Cruise

"@craphairclub hair is giving me so much joy still," the daughter of Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise shared on Instagram March 29 along with a photo of her 'do. "Thank you."

Instagram
Julia Roberts

The Pretty Woman star showed off her fringe bangs and fresh hair color on March 27.

Instagram
Emily Ratajkowski

The supermodel debuted a pixie haircut in a March 20 Instagram, while also sharing behind-the-scenes snapshots of her photoshoot with Pop magazine.

Instagram / Getty Images
Chrissy Teigen

The star debuted a red hot new 'do in March 2023.

Shutterstock/Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney debuted her biggest hair transformation in March 2023.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for SKKN BY KIM, Instagram
Kim Kardashian

After reverting back from blonde to brunette, the SKIMS founder zhuzhed up her signature look with curtain bangs.

Terry Wyatt, Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
Shania Twain

The country music superstar ditched her signature brunette locks for a platinum blonde hairstyle at a Republic Records party celebrating the 2023 Grammy Awards.

TikTok
Jasmine Chiswell

The TikTok sensation debuted a fiery red hair transformation on Jan. 31 and kissed her Marilyn Monroe-inspired blonde locks goodbye.

Getty / Backgrid
Pete Davidson

The former SNL cast member debuted his shaved head while attending a New York Knicks versus Los Angeles Lakers game at Madison Square Garden in late January 2023.

Instagram
Dixie D'Amelio

For the YSL fall/winter 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week, Dixie D'Amelio debuted a dramatic blonde hair transformation.

"i am having more fun tbh," the influencer wrote in a March 1 Instagram. "Thank you @ysl stunning show tonight."

 

Instagram
Lizzo

The "Juice" singer debuted a dramatic bob hairstyle, blonde highlights and wispy bangs in a Jan. 24 Instagram post.

photos
View More Photos From Stars' Epic Hair Transformations
Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!