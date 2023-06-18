Tom Brady Shares His and Ex Gisele Bundchen's Parenting Game Plan

Watch : Tom Brady Dishes on Post-NFL Life, Tabloid Gossip & Fatherhood

When it comes to raising his three kids, Tom Brady acknowledges that he's operating from an entirely different playbook than his parents. But the seven-time Super Bowl champ is still trying to follow the same game plan.

"My parents taught me a lot of great values," he shared of attempting to emulate the childhood he had growing up outside San Francisco as Galynn and Tom Brady Sr.'s youngest child (and only boy). "I'm trying to do the same even though my life now is different than when I grew up. But I feel like I'm still very much the same person that is going to do the best I could do with my kids."

Among the Xs and Os he's passing along to Jack (his 15-year-old son with Bridget Moynahan) plus Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10 (his kids with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen)?

"I'm trying to raise them—we all are, myself and their mom—in a very loving way toward one another," he told E! News in an exclusive interview, "to be very kind, to be empathetic and to have great perspective. Our kids are growing up in different ways than we grew up but also we want to raise them with the right values."