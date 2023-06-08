Chelsea Handler Has a NSFW Threesome Confession That Once Led to a Breakup

Watch : Why Chelsea Handler Is Done Talking About Her Split From Jo Koy

Chelsea Handler may have ménage à trois-ed herself into a breakup.

The 48-year-old revealed that a threesome with her masseuse eventually led to her split with ex Ted Harbert, who she dated from 2006 to 2010.

"I was very turned on by this woman," she revealed on the June 8 episode of Andy Cohen's Sirius XM radio show. "I ended up hooking up with her several times without the guy that I was dating. That's when I knew it was time to break up with the guy."

Though Chelsea joked she doesn't think she ever revealed to Ted that she hooked up with the woman without him—"hopefully he's listening now"—she was quick to respond when Andy asked if she gifted her partner a threesome.

"Absolutely," she answered. "It's fun."

"I like another girl in the situation," she continued. "She can do all the other stuff that I'm too f--king lazy to do."