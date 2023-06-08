DC Young Fly Shares How His and Jacky Oh's Kids Are Coping Days After Her Death

DC Young Fly is honoring his other half, Jacky Oh.
One week after her death at age 33, the YouTuber reflected on his late partner's life and shared how he and their three kids—Nova, 6, Nala, 2, and Prince'Nehemiah, 10 months—are doing.
"Love you forever and our kids are super strong," DC wrote on Instagram June 8 alongside throwback photos of himself, Jacky and their children. "They helpin me wit my tranquility no Kap!!!!! U wit me forever. The QUEEN of my children will always have a spot in my heart and the paradise. (Yu gon get me for Dat, but it's true)."
He added, "LOVE YOU FOREVER jus know we goinn harder than ever and GOD is in control and he got us covered."
DC also addressed why he waited a bit to pay tribute on Instagram, noting, "I wasn't in no rush to post this because I wanted it to be a dream so bad," but every hour I'm reminded of realty so I wanna make sure I applaud you in the proper manner."
"You are the GREATEST MOTHER I KNOW your soul was beautiful," the comedian continued. "Yu always wanted the best for others and I admired how our family love each other!!!"
DC—who met Jacky when they began working together on Wild ‘N Out in 2015—went on to give insight into their family life. He added, "Never had to worry about our kids loving each other cause you were on top of Dat!!! You kno we GOD fearing and we are grounded by the spirit."
"We never question the HIGHER POWER," he explained. "We roll wit the punches and continue to live righteous. Will always tell our kids how much an amazing person you were especially a GREAT MOTHER!!! You know how our last convo went. I prayed for Yu and now we are here.. but it's ok we willll continue to pray and hold on to our FAITH because that's alll we kno!!"
DC's emotional Instagram post comes days after he first spoke out about the death of his late partner, whose real name was Jacklyn Smith. In a June 2 statement to People, he shared that he and his family "thank everyone for their well wishes and ask for privacy during this difficult time."
Jacky passed away in Miami May 31, after being found unresponsive in a Miami hotel room that evening.
"She was transported by Miami Fire Department to Mercy Hospital where lifesaving efforts were conducted," Miami Police Department's Public Information Officer told E! News June 6, "but unfortunately, she was pronounced deceased at the hospital."
Throughout the years, Jacky shared glimpses into her and DC's life together on Instagram, including recently opening up to followers about her life as a mom.
"I do a lot," she captioned photos with her little ones in honor of Mother's Day last month, "but being a mommy is my favorite."
Jacky added, "God chose me 3X. I promise i never take it for granted. Im so damn blessed man!"