DC Young Fly Shares How His and Jacky Oh's Kids Are Coping Days After Her Death

DC Young Fly Speaks Out After Partner Jacky Oh's Death

DC Young Fly is honoring his other half, Jacky Oh.

One week after her death at age 33, the YouTuber reflected on his late partner's life and shared how he and their three kids—Nova, 6, Nala, 2, and Prince'Nehemiah, 10 months—are doing.

"Love you forever and our kids are super strong," DC wrote on Instagram June 8 alongside throwback photos of himself, Jacky and their children. "They helpin me wit my tranquility no Kap!!!!! U wit me forever. The QUEEN of my children will always have a spot in my heart and the paradise. (Yu gon get me for Dat, but it's true)."

He added, "LOVE YOU FOREVER jus know we goinn harder than ever and GOD is in control and he got us covered."

DC also addressed why he waited a bit to pay tribute on Instagram, noting, "I wasn't in no rush to post this because I wanted it to be a dream so bad," but every hour I'm reminded of realty so I wanna make sure I applaud you in the proper manner."