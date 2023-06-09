Exclusive

RHOA's Marlo Finally Confronts Kandi Over Reaction to Her Nephew's Murder in Explosive Sneak Peek

In E! News' Real Housewives of Atlanta preview, Kandi Burruss slams Marlo Hampton for associating her nephew's tragic 2020 shooting with her restaurant Old Lady Gang—where he once worked.

Kandi Burruss and Marlo Hampton are once again at odds.

In E! News' exclusive sneak peek at The Real Housewives of Atlanta's June 11 episode, Marlo confronts Kandi over feeling like her co-star wasn't sympathetic enough after her nephew Quentin—who previously worked at the former XScape singer's Old Lady Gang restaurant—was shot and killed in 2020.

However, Kandi maintains that they never had an in-depth conversation about Quentin's death, telling Marlo, "You sent me a text and asked me did I know your nephew."

But that's not how Marlo remembers things. "I sent you text but also while we were packing for Riley's thing, I came to you," Marlo explains. "I was so emotional that day. But when I brought it up to you, I could tell you didn't want to deal with it."

The comment infuriates Kandi.

"Hold on, why would I not want to deal with it?" the Grammy winner fires back. "You are trying to attach your nephew's shooting to me and it had nothing to do with me. I told you he no longer worked for us, so I don't understand why you're running it back to her as if his shooting had something to do with me and my damn restaurant. Don't do that!"

In a confessional, Kandi explains why she's so angry with Marlo associating Quentin's murder with one of her businesses, especially after there was an unrelated shooting between two employees at her other eatery, Blaze, in September 2022.

"Anything she can use to tear me down, she just trying to run with it," Kandi notes, "and I have a problem with that."

However, in her own confessional, Marlo explains her frustration with her longtime frenemy.

"I'm not mad at you for my nephew's death—Quentin wasn't working there because of COVID," she adds. "I'm mad at you because you ignore things and people allow you to get away with it."

See the tense exchange above.

During a May 21 episode of Watch What Happens Live, Marlo opened up to host Andy Cohen about how the incident at Blaze triggered her emotionally. 

"It was a shooting, it was her nephew," she explained. "At the time, I reached out to Kandi, I talked to her two days later, I taped at her home—she didn't acknowledge it. To me, I just wanted some condolences like, 'Hey, I'm sorry. Can I send flowers?' My nephew has a thousand pictures in my phone of you, him in the back, cooking in the kitchen."

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

