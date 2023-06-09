RHOA's Marlo Finally Confronts Kandi Over Reaction to Her Nephew's Murder in Explosive Sneak Peek

Watch : Marlo Hampton & Sheree Whitfield Preview RHOA Season 15 DRAMA

Kandi Burruss and Marlo Hampton are once again at odds.

In E! News' exclusive sneak peek at The Real Housewives of Atlanta's June 11 episode, Marlo confronts Kandi over feeling like her co-star wasn't sympathetic enough after her nephew Quentin—who previously worked at the former XScape singer's Old Lady Gang restaurant—was shot and killed in 2020.

However, Kandi maintains that they never had an in-depth conversation about Quentin's death, telling Marlo, "You sent me a text and asked me did I know your nephew."

But that's not how Marlo remembers things. "I sent you text but also while we were packing for Riley's thing, I came to you," Marlo explains. "I was so emotional that day. But when I brought it up to you, I could tell you didn't want to deal with it."

The comment infuriates Kandi.

"Hold on, why would I not want to deal with it?" the Grammy winner fires back. "You are trying to attach your nephew's shooting to me and it had nothing to do with me. I told you he no longer worked for us, so I don't understand why you're running it back to her as if his shooting had something to do with me and my damn restaurant. Don't do that!"