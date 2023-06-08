Adam DeVine Says He Saw a Person Being Murdered Near His Hollywood Hills Home

Watch : Adam DeVine Reveals Who He Sent to the Hospital Filming Pitch Perfect

Adam DeVine is detailing a shocking incident that happened near his home.

The Pitch Perfect star recently shared that he and wife Chloe Bridges witnessed someone being killed near their Hollywood Hills mansion. Speaking onstage June 7 at a live taping of the This Is Important podcast with his Workaholics co-creators, DeVine recalled seeing people driving to what appeared to be a gathering at a neighbor's house.

"I see these dudes and it's like fun to sit and watch, and me and my wife, we're sitting up on our balcony, and we're like, 'Oh, this looks crazy,'" he said, as seen in a New York Post video. "And this is where it gets sad: Someone was murdered there!"

His comments prompted shock from his Workaholics co-creators and podcast co-hosts, including Blake Anderson, who asked the Bumper in Berlin actor to repeat himself.

DeVine said, once more, "Someone was murdered there!"

Following his declaration, a dramatic sound effect played, drawing cheers from the crowd.

"Dude, I called that s--t," he continued. "I called that s--t. I was like, 'This is dastardly stuff happening right here,' and then sure enough, someone was gunned down. That happens. Someone be dying."