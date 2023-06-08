Lady Gaga Will Give You a Million Reasons to Love Her Makeup-Free Selfies

Lady Gaga shared her outlook on beauty in a sweet Instagram post and showcased her glowing skin.

By Alyssa Morin Jun 08, 2023 7:46 PMTags
Lady GagaMakeupE! InsiderSkincare
Watch: See Lady Gaga Dressed as Harley Quinn on Joker: Folie à Deux Film Set

Forget a poker face, Lady Gaga is baring it all.

The multi-hyphenate recently showcased her glowing complexion after sharing a carousel of makeup-free selfies on Instagram. In the photos, the 37-year-old posed in bed, as she looked fresh-faced with dewy skin and glossy lips. As for the rest of her style, she rocked textured beachy waves and an oversized pale pink sweatshirt.

In addition to embracing her natural look, the "Million Reasons" singer also took a moment to share her outlook on beauty and how it correlates to her cosmetics line, Haus Labs.

"I've always been so inspired by beauty and fashion from the UK," she captioned her June 7 post, "and how bold and innovative it is. I started @hauslabs as a company that is also bold and innovative in its artistry and formulas, combining beautiful colors with skin-loving ingredients that make our makeup good for your skin!"

The Joker actress, who revealed her brand is now available across the pond, added, "I love you all and am so happy to see you creating with our products!"

photos
Stars With Beauty Brands

This isn't the first time in recent months that she has opted for a no-makeup look.

Instagram

Back in March, she stole the show at the 2023 Oscars as she sang "Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick with a bare face, pair of jeans and a black T-shirt. Her stripped-back performance aligned with the powerful message she shared on stage.

"It's deeply personal for me," she said, sitting on a wooden stool with the lights dimmed, "and I think that we all need each other." 

She continued, "We need a lot of love to walk through this life. And we all need a hero sometimes. There's heroes all around us, in unassuming places. But you might find that you can be your own hero, even if you feel broken inside."

Her unexpected look was completely the opposite of her red carpet appearance, in which she wore bold makeup that consisted of a vivid red lip, extreme blush contour and black smoky eyes. She also donned a butt-baring Versace gown that also featured a sheer corset bodice and neckline.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

With or without makeup, there's a million reasons to love Lady Gaga's style. Relive her best look below.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Gaga arrives to sing the National Anthem at the inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

The A Star Is Born actress continues to look like a true Hollywood star off-screen.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

This Barbie wants to party! Gaga arrived to the Met Gala in not one - but four different outfits. This pink one is screams HOT. 

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Lady Gaga sparkled in a sequin Celine dress at the 2019 Grammys.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

The "Shallow" performer arrived to the 91st Oscars Nominees Luncheon in a high-neck Louis Vuitton dress.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The triple threat was a showstopper in a white Dior Haute Couture gown at 2019 SAG Awards.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The "Poker Face" singer made her Calvin Klein dress her own by pairing it with Giuseppe Zanotti lace-up boots at the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards. 

Mike Coppola/FilmMagic

At the 2019 National Board of Review Gala, Lady Gaga stunned in a black Ralph Lauren black tuxedo gown.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

The Golden Globe winner was a vision in a powder blue Valentino gown at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

At the Los Angeles premiere of A Star Is Born, the Grammy winner stunned in a metallic silver Givenchy Haute Couture gown.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

The "Telephone" singer proved that she is not afraid to take a fashion risk when she wore a dramatic Alexander McQueen dress at the London premiere of A Star Is Born.

Getty Images for ELLE Magazine

The SAG Award winning actress made a statement in an oversized Marc Jacobs suit to speak the Elle's Women in Hollywood event in 2018.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The engaged star stunned in a velvet frock at the Star Is Born press conference at the 2018 Toronto Film Festival.

Marilla Sicilia/Archivio Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori portfolio via Getty Images

The Lady Gaga Enigma performer shined in a white midi dress which she paired with black heels at the 2018 Venice Film Festival.

Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

The New York native wowed in a feathered Valentino Couture frock at the 2018 Venice Film Festival premiere of A Star Is Born.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

There was no doubt that the Mother Monster knows how to make an entrance when she arrived in a custom Armani Privé gown at the 2018 Grammys.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

The "Applesauce" songwriter had a true rock star moment on the red carpet at the 2017 Grammys.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Before taking the stage at the 2016 Victoria Secret Fashion Show, Lady Gaga stopped for photographers.

Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images

The "Shallow" singer struck a pose in floor-length black gown at the 2016 British Fashion Awards.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

The fashionista rocked a futuristic look on the red carpet inspired by the 2016 Met Gala's theme, "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology".

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Lady Gaga dazzled in a strapless white Brandon Maxwell dress at the 2016 Academy Awards.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

The MTV Video Music Awards winner struck a pose in a backless nude gown at the 2016 Oscar Nominees Luncheon.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

The "Just Dance" performer showed off her artist side in a brightly colored ensemble at the 2016 Grammys.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

The LGBTQ advocate looked like a true Hollywood starlet in a black off the shoulder gown at the 2016 Golden Globe Awards.

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Lady Gaga received lots of attention for her menswear-inspired look by Brandon Maxwell at the 2016 American Music Awards.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

The American Horror Story actress brought old Hollywood glamour to the 2015 Emmys in a black one-shouldered Brandon Maxwell stunner.

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Red hot! The 32-year-old performer rocked the 2015 British Fashion Awards in sequined Tom Ford dress with a dramatic thigh-high split.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

The Star Is Born actress made a statement on the red carpet by pairing a beautiful Azzedine Alaia gown with red leather gloves at the 2015 Oscars.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Talk about a show stopper! Lady Gaga graced the 2015 Met Gala red carpet in a kimono-style dress adorned with feathers in honor of that year's exhibition, "China: Through the Looking Glass."

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

The "Bad Romance" performer brought the drama in a cleavage-baring Brandon Maxwell frock before taking the stage with Tony Bennett at the 2015 Grammys.

photos
View More Photos From Lady Gaga's Best Looks
Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!