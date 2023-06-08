Lady Gaga Will Give You a Million Reasons to Love Her Makeup-Free Selfies

Forget a poker face, Lady Gaga is baring it all.
The multi-hyphenate recently showcased her glowing complexion after sharing a carousel of makeup-free selfies on Instagram. In the photos, the 37-year-old posed in bed, as she looked fresh-faced with dewy skin and glossy lips. As for the rest of her style, she rocked textured beachy waves and an oversized pale pink sweatshirt.
In addition to embracing her natural look, the "Million Reasons" singer also took a moment to share her outlook on beauty and how it correlates to her cosmetics line, Haus Labs.
"I've always been so inspired by beauty and fashion from the UK," she captioned her June 7 post, "and how bold and innovative it is. I started @hauslabs as a company that is also bold and innovative in its artistry and formulas, combining beautiful colors with skin-loving ingredients that make our makeup good for your skin!"
The Joker actress, who revealed her brand is now available across the pond, added, "I love you all and am so happy to see you creating with our products!"
This isn't the first time in recent months that she has opted for a no-makeup look.
Back in March, she stole the show at the 2023 Oscars as she sang "Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick with a bare face, pair of jeans and a black T-shirt. Her stripped-back performance aligned with the powerful message she shared on stage.
"It's deeply personal for me," she said, sitting on a wooden stool with the lights dimmed, "and I think that we all need each other."
She continued, "We need a lot of love to walk through this life. And we all need a hero sometimes. There's heroes all around us, in unassuming places. But you might find that you can be your own hero, even if you feel broken inside."
Her unexpected look was completely the opposite of her red carpet appearance, in which she wore bold makeup that consisted of a vivid red lip, extreme blush contour and black smoky eyes. She also donned a butt-baring Versace gown that also featured a sheer corset bodice and neckline.
With or without makeup, there's a million reasons to love Lady Gaga's style. Relive her best look below.