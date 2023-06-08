Lady Gaga Will Give You a Million Reasons to Love Her Makeup-Free Selfies

Watch : See Lady Gaga Dressed as Harley Quinn on Joker: Folie à Deux Film Set

Forget a poker face, Lady Gaga is baring it all.

The multi-hyphenate recently showcased her glowing complexion after sharing a carousel of makeup-free selfies on Instagram. In the photos, the 37-year-old posed in bed, as she looked fresh-faced with dewy skin and glossy lips. As for the rest of her style, she rocked textured beachy waves and an oversized pale pink sweatshirt.

In addition to embracing her natural look, the "Million Reasons" singer also took a moment to share her outlook on beauty and how it correlates to her cosmetics line, Haus Labs.

"I've always been so inspired by beauty and fashion from the UK," she captioned her June 7 post, "and how bold and innovative it is. I started @hauslabs as a company that is also bold and innovative in its artistry and formulas, combining beautiful colors with skin-loving ingredients that make our makeup good for your skin!"

The Joker actress, who revealed her brand is now available across the pond, added, "I love you all and am so happy to see you creating with our products!"