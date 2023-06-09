How Gender-Free Clothes & Accessories From Stuzo Clothing Will Redefine Your Closet

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Gender binaries? Pass. The future is inclusive, supportive of all identities, and also, the future is already happening. It's here! One fantastic example of that is the Los Angeles-based label Stuzo Clothing, which makes clothing, accessories, and even some home goods with simple and stylish approaches to gender-neutral fashion.

The website makes it a point not to compress the owners' identities. The top of the page proudly proclaims that Stuzo Clothing is made in Los Angeles; women-owned; Black-owned; Latin-owned, and queer-owned, all in individual phrases. Because after all, why put yourself in a box? Why not celebrate each unique facet of yourself?

That's what the line is all about: Honoring the person you are, everywhere, every day. In the Stuzo creators' own words:

"Our mission is to create a space in the fashion world where all are welcome without judgment. Stuzo Clothing is a gender free brand designed to invoke thought and emotion. Our brand is for the non-conforming and bold at heart. Our pieces are gender free as we prefer to call them because clothes don't have any organs last time we checked. We are inspired by love, people and life. Whatever shape or form you choose to exist in, we celebrate that!"

Below, shop 15 gender-neutral items from the LA-based label that will define your closet with its radically simple approach to inclusivity.