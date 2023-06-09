How Gender-Free Clothes & Accessories From Stuzo Clothing Will Redefine Your Closet

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Gender binaries? Pass. The future is inclusive, supportive of all identities, and also, the future is already happening. It's here! One fantastic example of that is the Los Angeles-based label Stuzo Clothing, which makes clothing, accessories, and even some home goods with simple and stylish approaches to gender-neutral fashion.
The website makes it a point not to compress the owners' identities. The top of the page proudly proclaims that Stuzo Clothing is made in Los Angeles; women-owned; Black-owned; Latin-owned, and queer-owned, all in individual phrases. Because after all, why put yourself in a box? Why not celebrate each unique facet of yourself?
That's what the line is all about: Honoring the person you are, everywhere, every day. In the Stuzo creators' own words:
"Our mission is to create a space in the fashion world where all are welcome without judgment. Stuzo Clothing is a gender free brand designed to invoke thought and emotion. Our brand is for the non-conforming and bold at heart. Our pieces are gender free as we prefer to call them because clothes don't have any organs last time we checked. We are inspired by love, people and life. Whatever shape or form you choose to exist in, we celebrate that!"
Below, shop 15 gender-neutral items from the LA-based label that will define your closet with its radically simple approach to inclusivity.
Stuzo Clothing BOI GRL Mug
The BOI | GRL mug helps you start the day free from the restrictions of the gender binary.
Stuzo Clothing Gays of The Week T-Shirt
Once you've finished your morning coffee or tea, go ahead and pop on a t-shirt that, as you can see, works for any day of the week.
Stuzo Clothing Crown Joggers
While you're shopping for a new look, consider these soft, stylishly distressed, and gender-inclusive joggers.
Stuzo Clothing Yup, Still Tank
If you're into showing off your arms, there's always the option for this tank that says it all.
Stuzo Clothing Coco Butter T-Shirt
Stuzo's Coco Butter tee helps you express your pride in your Blackness.
Stuzo Clothing Woman Up Tank
This everyday tank turns a classically gendered phrase on its head.
Stuzo Clothing Woman Up Tee
For those who aren't ready to lean in to being a tank wearer just yet: Same message, but in a minimalist tee.
Stuzo Clothing S Her O T-Shirt
"Sheros are born, not made," says Stuzo Clothing, encouraging you to "join the movement" with this cheeky graphic tee.
Stuzo They Them Snapback
Show off your nonbinary pride (and unmistakable pronouns) with Stuzo's They | Them snapback.
Stuzo Clothing Mola Joggers
Vibrant, comfortable, and designed for all body types, these joggers complete any outfit.
Stuzo Clothing Dyed Hoodie
Hoodies: Aren't we tired of them always being too tight, too short, or too boring? Stuzo's dyed pullover is the answer we've all been waiting for.
Stuzo Clothing Boihood Tank
Celebrate what your identity means to you with this bold and unique "boihood" tank.
Stuzo Clothing Queen Crop Top
This cropped pastel tee lets people who know the queen is. FYI, if it helps with your sizing, the model here is wearing a size S.
Stuzo Clothing Live Your Truth T-Shirt
Stuzo's "Live Your Truth" tee encourages and empowers the wearer — and anyone who might see them, too.
Stuzo Clothing Gender-Free T-Shirt
Having a gender? In this economy? Please.
