New Parents Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen Sneak Out for Red Carpet Date Night

Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen, who welcomed a baby girl in April, walked hand in hand at the Tribeca Festival’s opening night screening of Kiss the Future on June 7.

Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen recently enjoyed a parents' night out.

More than a month after confirming the arrival of their daughter Gia, the pair stepped out for the 2023 Tribeca Festival's opening night screening of Kiss the Future in New York on June 7. 

De Niro and Chen held hands as they walked across the red carpet. For the event, the Oscar winner wore a black jacket over a gray polo shirt and matching pants while his girlfriend sported a camel sweater over a black dress and accessorized with a black headband, nude heels, sunglasses and a pink Chanel purse. 

De Niro and Chen's outing at the festival—of which he is co-founder—is the latest in a series of star-studded date nights, including attending the 2023 Cannes Film Festival and having dinner with Sting and his wife Trudie Styler. It also comes not long after the Raging Bull star revealed he and Chen had quietly welcomed their first child together.

"Seven actually," he said while noting his number of kids to ET Canada in May. "I just had a baby."

Days later, De Niro, 79, confirmed to Gayle King on CBS Mornings that the baby was born April 6 and that he and Chen named her Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro

"This baby is planned. They both wanted this baby. They are over the moon," Gayle told viewers while showing the first photo of the little one. "She was brought here by love."

Gary Gershoff/WireImage

In addition to baby Gia, De Niro has two children Drena, 51, and Raphael, 46, from his first marriage to Diahnne Abbott; twins Aaron and Julian, 27, from his previous relationship with Toukie Smith; and two children Elliot, 25 and Helen, 11, with ex-wife Grace Hightower.

To learn more about his kids, keep reading.

Getty Images
First Wife Diahnne Abbott

Robert De Niro met his first wife, Diahnne Abbott, while making Taxi Driver, in which Diahnne had a bit part as the ticket taker at a porn theater Travis Bickle patronizes in the gritty 1976 classic and they tied the knot April 28, 1976.

Getty Images
Daughter Drena De Niro

He adopted Diahnne's daughter Drena, now 52, when they got married.

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Son Raphael De Niro

Their son Raphael was born Nov. 9, 1976. He later recalled the family moving from Los Angeles (where his dad was born) to New York (the city his dad is most associated with) when he was about 10, telling The Real Deal it was a major "culture shock."

The actors divorced in 1988.

PATRICK MCMULLAN/PatrickMcMullan.com via Getty Images
Drena and Raphael

Drena, whose first Instagram post is a black-and-white snap of her as a child out to dinner with her parents and then-couple Jack Nicholson and Anjelica Huston ("at this point all I wonder is WTF was I doing there ???"), has remained in show business as an actor and producer. 

Growing up, "it definitely wasn't the typical family lifestyle," she told Everything Zoomer, "but there was a lot of warmth, fun, craziness." She described her father as "a non-judgmental, open-minded person, always accepting of what people feel their paths are."

Raphael went into real estate, which also runs in the family. Per his website, he leads The De Niro Team at Douglas Elliman in Manhattan, and he's a partner in TriBeCa's Greenwich Hotel. 

The 46-year-old shares three kids with ex-wife Claudine de Matos and has been married to stylist Hannah Carnes since March 2020.

Acknowledging his last name alone turned him into fodder for tabloid coverage, Raphael told The Real Deal, "I just try to keep my head down and keep my private life private."

Warner Bros. Entertainment/YouTube
Grandson Leandro

Drena is mom to Leandro De Niro Rodriguez with artist ex Carlos Rodriguez.

Leandro, born in 2003, has also ventured into the family business and appeared with Drena in 2018's A Star Is Born.

Michael Tighe/Exclusive by Getty Images
Twins With Touki Smith

The actor and model Touki Smith are parents to twin sons Julian and Aaron, born Oct. 20, 1995.

Robert and Touki split up in 1996 after about eight years together.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage
Julian De Niro

While Aaron leads a private life, Julian is an actor who most recently appeared on Broadway in the Tony-nominated The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window. In 2022 he played a young Barack Obama in the Showtime limited series The First Lady.

"For my kids, I tell them, 'If you want to be an actor or you want to do this or that, that's fine as long as you're happy. Just don't sell yourself short,'" the Meet the Parents star told People in January 2020. "That's the most I would say—push yourself a little more and reach for what you really think it is you want to do. Don't be afraid."

George Napolitano/FilmMagic
Son Elliot and Daughter Helen With Grace Hightower

He also shares son Elliot, born March 18, 1998, and daughter Helen Grace, born via surrogate in December 2011, with Grace Hightower.

They married in 1997 and the actor filed for divorce barely two years later, but they reconciled before the split was official and renewed their vows in 2004.

They again began divorce proceedings in 2018.

When promoting Silver Linings Playbook, in which he played a father of an adult son with bipolar disorder, he opened up about having a child with special needs, telling Katie Couric in 2013, "I don't like to get emotional, but I know exactly what [my character] goes through." In 2016 he shared that Elliott has autism.

Gotham/WireImage
Daughter Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro With Tiffany Chen

The actor's seventh child was born April 6, 2023.

CBS Mornings anchor Gayle King got to do the name-reveal honors on her show May 11. "How cute is this baby?" she said about the photo of the 1-month-old. "Robert De Niro and his partner, that's Tiffany Chen, are over the moon about this little girl."

The 79-year-old first told ET Canada that he'd become a father for the seventh time.

"My kids disagree with me at times, and they're respectful," he shared when asked if his children considered him a cool dad. "My daughter [Helen], she's 11, she gives me grief sometimes and I argue with her. I adore her, but, you know. And my youngest now, that'll be more to come. But that's what it is."

