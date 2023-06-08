New Parents Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen Sneak Out for Red Carpet Date Night

Watch : Robert De Niro REACTS to Pal Al Pacino's Baby News

Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen recently enjoyed a parents' night out.

More than a month after confirming the arrival of their daughter Gia, the pair stepped out for the 2023 Tribeca Festival's opening night screening of Kiss the Future in New York on June 7.

De Niro and Chen held hands as they walked across the red carpet. For the event, the Oscar winner wore a black jacket over a gray polo shirt and matching pants while his girlfriend sported a camel sweater over a black dress and accessorized with a black headband, nude heels, sunglasses and a pink Chanel purse.

De Niro and Chen's outing at the festival—of which he is co-founder—is the latest in a series of star-studded date nights, including attending the 2023 Cannes Film Festival and having dinner with Sting and his wife Trudie Styler. It also comes not long after the Raging Bull star revealed he and Chen had quietly welcomed their first child together.

"Seven actually," he said while noting his number of kids to ET Canada in May. "I just had a baby."