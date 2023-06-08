Why Hailey Bieber Says Her Viral Glazed Donut Skin Will Never Go Out of Style

Watch : Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner Address Feud Rumors

There's a reason you can't stop feasting your eyes on Hailey Bieber's glowy skin.

The Rhode founder, whose deliciously plump complexion has been compared to that of a glazed donut, recently shared why her coveted signature look will stand the test of time.

"I want skin that looks like you want to take a bite out of it," she told Vogue in an interview published June 7. "That's just me, though! Who doesn't want fresh, dewy, glowy skin? Hydration never goes out of style."

The 26-year-old's approach to skincare isn't solely a personal practice either. It's often reflected in the products she releases for her beauty brand, like the newly launched Rhode Glazing Milk. See what she did there?

"What I really like about it," she explained of the essence, "is that I wanted something that was really lightweight, [and] kind of felt like this bath—or soak—for the skin."