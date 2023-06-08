Get $95 Worth of Peter Thomas Roth Skincare Masks for 50% Off

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Your skin has different needs on different days. Some days your skin can act up and feel irritated. Other days, your skin might be in need of a little extra hydration. Sometimes, your skin can look a bit dull and you need a product that will give you an effortless glow.
So, it's important to have a variety of skincare masks in your arsenal to be prepared for whatever kind of skin day you may have. Thankfully, shopping for skincare solutions doesn't have to be all that expensive. In fact, there is a great deal on Peter Thomas Roth masks that you can shop right now.
You can get $95 worth of Peter Thomas Roth skincare masks for just $48 over at QVC. This bundle includes the Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Mask, 24K Gold Mask and the Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Mask Hydrating Gel Mask. If you're looking for solutions for anti-aging, hydration, dull skin and irritation, this kit has everything you need for a multi-pronged approach to your skincare.
This is one of those can't-miss deals on game-changing products that you will use all the time. Scroll below to shop it now!
Peter Thomas Roth Mask to the Max
This Peter Thomas Roth mask set includes three masks:
- Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Mask Hydrating Gel - This mask helps hydrate and soothe the skin skin, energize the skin, and feels cool and refreshing, according to the brand.
- Cucumber Gel Mask- Use this hydrate, soothe and refresh your skin, per the brand.
- 24K Gold Mask- Deliver intense moisture an opulent glow, and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles with this mask, according to the brand.
If you are looking for additional insights before you shop, check out these reviews on each of the products in the set.
Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Mask Reviews
A QVC customer raved, "Out of hundreds of masks that I have used, this is my favorite and my go to mask. I just came back to purchase another one and they are SOLD OUT! I think I will put this mask on my Christmas list for all to love. Please keep in stock."
Another declared, ""I love Peter Thomas Roth skincare! I absolutely love this cucumber mask! I can use it for 10 minutes or 1 hour or I've even left it on overnight as a sleeping mask and my skin feels so soft and smooth after I use it and in the morning after I sleep with it on it makes me feel like I have brand new skin!!! It is very gentle so you don't have to worry about it hurting your skin by leaving it on all day long or overnight!!!"
A shopper with rosacea explained, "This mask is wonderful for anyone with rosacea especially when you have a flare up it cools my skin down and calms the redness in no time! I would recommend this to anyone with sensitive skin or rosacea!"
Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask Reviews
A fan of the mask reviewed, "I washed my face and put this on for about 10 minutes. After rinsing in warm water, I looked up to see the most smooth, glowing reflection I have seen in a long time. This makes my skin nourished, hydrated and gives it a bounce. I love this and will definitely buy again!"
Another declared, "Magical cream!!!!! It helps hydrate skin in a magical way."
Someone else explained, "I have sensitive dry skin with rosacea. PTR's 24 carat gold mask calms and brightens my skin. I love it!"
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Mask Hydrating Gel Reviews
A reviewer raves, "I use this mask every day it is so soothing and brightening. Especially as dry as it is here. I stock up in extras whenever I get a chance."
Another gushes, "I absolutely love this stuff! It works wonders for my dehydrated, oily, but sensitive skin. It has also been great at calming down the redness and soothing my skin when I've used products that have caused a reaction. It's one of the best skin soothing products I've used and will always be a staple in my skincare routine."
